German Foreign Minister: ‘Let My People Freeze’

When the Revolution comes, it won't go well for the German foreign minister, Green Party member Annalena Baerbock, who cares more about Ukrainians than she does about her own people. You know, the ones who voted for her crackhead party. Here's what she said this week in Prague:

German FM: I will put Ukraine first “no matter what my German voters think” or how hard their life gets. pic.twitter.com/GwAqIZ2jL7 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 31, 2022

This instantly disqualifies her from leadership, to my mind. How can any politician say the welfare of the people of another country matters more than the people of her own -- especially when her own people face cold, darkness, and the destruction of their economy? Don't ever let ideologues into senior government positions. Meanwhile, in next-door Hungary:

The Hungarian🇭🇺government held its first cabinet meeting of the season. In the coming months, the whole of Europe will face a serious energy crisis. But we are prepared, there will be no energy shortage in Hungary – there is and will be gas, electricity and fuel! pic.twitter.com/rTeNdYdSvJ — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) September 2, 2022

Whatever you think about the Hungarian government, it puts the needs of its own people first. Crazy, innit? This war the West is waging on Russia on Ukraine's behalf is hurting the West a lot more than it's hurting Russia. This winter, the people of Germany, and of many other European countries, are going to come to a very painful awakening about who their ruling classes really serve.

Here's news about the forgotten people of Germany:

The majority of Germans want the West to take concrete steps to initiate talks with Russia to end the Ukraine conflict, a recent survey has indicated. Published on Wednesday, the poll commissioned by Germany’s RTL/ntv-Trendbarometer was conducted from August 26 through August 29, with 1,011 people taking part. According to the survey, some 77% of Germans believe that the West should make concrete efforts to try to launch negotiations with Russia, which could help bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Only 17% would oppose such talks. When asked whether it is the right thing for Western leaders to keep phoning Russian President Vladimir Putin, 87% of the respondents replied in the affirmative, with 11% against. Regarding the extent of German aid to Ukraine, 43% said they are content with the current state of assistance, while 26% want Berlin to do more and a quarter believe the country is already doing too much in this respect. The latter sentiment is particularly prevalent in eastern Germany and among supporters of the Alternative for Germany party, the researchers noted. Although some politicians from the ruling ‘traffic-light’ coalition are calling for continued deliveries of heavy weaponry to Ukraine, even at the expense of Germany’s own military, 62% of the respondents expressed skepticism about whether this would be a prudent move, while only 32% would welcome such deliveries.

Maybe if the German people can convince their government that transgenders and illegal immigrants are suffering the most from the energy crisis, they will change direction.

N.S. Lyons, in his must-read Substack newsletter (subscription only) writes today about China's obsession with food security. Excerpt:

Why the single-minded urgency? Now you, not being an idiot, might say, “No shit Sherlock Holmes: thanks to the war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and the tragic lasting consequences of covid-lockdowns, the world is entering what the head of the UN World Food Program recently called the worst two-year period of food crisis since WWII, with some 49 million people now at imminent risk of starving to death and at least 323 million in a state of such ‘acute food insecurity’ that they are ‘marching toward starvation,’ so of course the Chinese are reasonable to be worried about food.” You would of course be right about that; and in fact China, having already suffered first historic flooding and then historic drought, is this year also facing a wheat harvest that the country’s minister of agriculture described as being in the “worst condition in history.” There is all that. But Chinese President Xi Jinping’s paranoia about food security dates to well before the current crisis began. In August 2020 Xi launched a nation-wide campaign to reduce food waste (dubbed “operation empty plates”), while stressing “the need to maintain a sense of crisis regarding food security.” Then China’s all-important 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021-2025, released in March 2021, described food security as a “prerequisite” for national security and set a national food security target for the first time, at 650 million tons of grain per year. Protections to strictly maintain a “red line” of 120 million hectares of minimum farmland (first set in 2007) were enhanced. While Dutch authorities have been shooting protesting farmers to seize their farmland and build apartment buildings, China has been busy bulldozing half-built suburbs and dismantling ill-considered solar farms that threaten productive agricultural land and water resources.

Emphasis mine. The Dutch farmers are the world's most productive. Naturally, the Dutch ruling class is wrecking them, reducing the Netherlands' food security. For who? For what? Not for the people of the Netherlands, that's for damn sure.

I saw this book for sale in England this summer. Yeah, when I think of a grown-up country, the first thing that comes to mind is a senior government minister saying that the situation of foreigners is more important to her than the suffering of her own people.