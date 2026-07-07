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Farage Resigns As MP, Triggering By-Election

State of the Union: The Reform UK leader will appeal to the court of public opinion over questions of his finances.
Nigel Farage Makes Statement On 'Future In Public Life'
David Brady
Jul 7, 2026 12:15 PM
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Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, resigned his seat in parliament Tuesday, triggering a special election in which he intends to run amid allegations of failure to disclose financial gifts. 

In a Tuesday speech, Farage responded to the allegations stating that he had received inappropriate gifts from the cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, arguing that increasing threats to his safety necessitated help in providing security for himself. He attacked the media for revealing the location of his daughter’s home, citing the incident as reason for his resignation.

“Today I will resign as a member of parliament for Clacton-on-the-sea,” he announced in a video statement on X, “thereby forcing a by-election.” He also announced his intent to run for the seat again, appealing to the voters of Clacton to decide the merits of the allegations. 

“I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” Farage stated, framing the election as “a people-versus-the establishment by-election.”

Farage’s Reform UK party has pulled ahead of both the Labour and Conservative parties for the past 15 months, according to POLITICO polling aggregation, a fact that Farage has credited as the catalyst for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent ouster.

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