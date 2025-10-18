Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
George Santos Freed After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

State of the Union: The disgraced former representative was serving seven years for fraud and identity theft.
George Santos leaves court after sentencing on Long Island
Andrew Day
Oct 18, 2025 7:58 AM
Former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was released from prison on Friday hours after President Donald Trump commuted his seven-year sentence for fraud and identity theft.

Trump had announced the commutation Friday evening on social media. “Good luck George, have a great life!” the president wrote.

Santos admitted in April to making campaign donations to himself under the names of 11 people, including family members. In late July, he started his sentence in a minimum-security federal prison in New Jersey. 

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump said.

Santos’s legal defense team applauded the move, saying the 87-month sentence was excessive. Santos, in a letter to Trump written from prison this week, appealed to the president’s “sense of justice and humanity” and asked for a chance to “begin again — to contribute, to serve, and to rebuild my life from the ashes of my past.”

