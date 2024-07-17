fbpx
Politics

Gaetz at the RNC: ‘Donald Trump Is Unstoppable’

State of the Union: The firebrand congressman said he would be Trump’s strongest ally in draining the swamp.
Gaetz at 2024 RNC
Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 17, 2024 8:10 PM

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) touted policies to “drain the swamp” such as campaign finance reform and term limits for Congress during his Wednesday speech at the Republican National Convention.

“The swamp draining will re-commence soon, and I will be President Trump’s strongest ally in Congress to pass term limits, to stop taxpayer funding for political campaigns, to ban members of Congress for life from becoming lobbyists—and for the same reasons you don’t let the referee bet on the game, to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks,” Gaetz said.

The Floridian disavowed any involvement with such activities. “I’m proud to stand before you; the only Republican in Congress who takes no lobbyist money, no PAC money; it’s not good for me. I work for you, not them,” he said.

Gaetz strongly endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket, saying that Vance “looks like a young Abraham Lincoln, but he’s from Ohio like General Grant, and like General Grant, JD knows how to fight.” 

“We ride or die with Donald John Trump to the end,” Gaetz concluded.

