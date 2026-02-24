Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
France

France Moves to Deny U.S. Ambassador Kushner Direct Official Meetings

State of the Union: The French foreign ministry said the dispute could be resolved.
Harrison Berger
Feb 24, 2026 9:25 PM
Unnamed diplomatic sources told AP Monday that the American ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, has been banned from meeting members of the French government. 

He had reportedly not shown up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier in the day after being summoned over comments about the killing of a French far-right activist last week. It was the second instance in which Kushner had reportedly failed to appear after being summoned.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot subsequently requested that Kushner no longer be granted direct access to members of the French government, citing what he called a failure to meet the “basic expectations” of an ambassador’s role. 

The ministry said the dispute could be resolved if the ambassador presents himself for talks. “It remains, of course, possible for Ambassador Charles Kushner to carry out his duties and present himself at the Quai d’Orsay, so that we may hold the diplomatic discussions needed to smooth over the irritants that can inevitably arise in a friendship spanning 250 years,” Barrot added, leaving the door open for a resolution.

