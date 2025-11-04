Former VP Dick Cheney Dies at 84

Dick Cheney, a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq and architect of the war on terrorism, died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He was 84.

From 2001 to 2009. Cheney served as vice president under President George W. Bush. Many historians consider him the most powerful holder of that office in American history.

A polarizing figure once widely respected within the Republican Party, Cheney found himself ostracized from the right over his harsh criticisms of President Donald Trump, who condemned the Iraq War and the Bush administration during the 2016 campaign. Cheney opposed the GOP’s populist turn under Trump and supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” said the Cheney family in a statement.

Before becoming the 46th vice president, Cheney served as the White House chief of staff under President Gerald Ford, as a U.S. representative from Wyoming, and as secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush. He leaves behind a wife, Lynn, and two daughters, Liz and Mary.