Five U.S. Personnel Wounded in Iraq

State of the Union: American troops are set to start withdrawing in September.
Iran Missiles
Credit: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Aug 6, 2024 5:00 PM

U.S. defense officials said Monday that at least five American military personnel were wounded in a missile attack on a military base in Iraq, stating that the casualty count was still subject to change. 

“Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment,” an official told Reuters. 

Iraqi sources claim that two rockets hit the al Asad airbase in Western Iraq. 

The attack comes after American forces conducted a strike against Iraqi militants last week. The strike purportedly killed four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces group, though some reports indicate that a Houthi drone expert may also have been killed.

Currently, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops. The Iraqi government wants the American-led military coalition to begin withdrawing its soldiers in September. This withdrawal is expected to end in September 2025, almost 23 years after the beginning of the Iraq war. Some Iraqi sources claim that American personnel will remain in the country in an advisory role. 

