Fico: Assassination Attempt On Trump ‘Scripted Like Through A Copybook’

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, who was severely wounded in an assassination attempt in May, took to Facebook Sunday to draw a comparison between the attempt on Trump’s life and the attempt on his own.

Fico was reportedly shot due to his opposition to military aid to Ukraine, and has blamed the assassination attempt on rhetoric of Slovakia’s opposition parties.

Notably, Fico stated that the assassination attempt on Trump was “scripted like through a copybook,” asserting that it was copying the attempt on his own life. Fico also stated that “they [political opponents of Trump] are trying to shut Trump up, and when they don’t succeed, they piss the public off so much that some loser picks up a gun.”

“Now we shall witness speeches about the need for reconciliation, appeasement and forgiveness,” he wrote, implying that the calls for reconciliation in the aftermath of the attempt on Trump’s life will be a way to deflect from the culpability of the opponents of Trump.

Fico’s statement also asserts that if Trump’s assailant knew Slovakian and read various anti-Fico papers, he could have been motivated by the rhetoric of various anti-Fico newspapers to “‘make things right’ with the disobedient former president of the USA.”

As of writing, the assassin’s motives are still under investigation.