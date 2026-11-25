As a state or empire sees its external security decline dramatically, it often reacts by increasing internal security—especially if the leadership class has come to be seen as weak and incompetent. Indeed, in many ways this is the story of the late Soviet Union. Sadly, Europe itself seems to be suffering the same fate.

It has now become clear that Russia will probably win the war in Ukraine, and that the Europeans have played their diplomatic hand so badly they may not even get a seat at the negotiation table. The reaction to these self-inflicted wounds has been a reversion to a form of totalitarianism that has not been seen in Western Europe since the National Socialists used the Reichstag Fire as a pretence to demolish the civil liberties and constitutional rights of every German living within their borders. Under the Reichstag Fire Decree, the Nazis suspended the rights of citizens they viewed as a threat to the state. They immediately used this as a pretext to imprison their political opponents. Later, the administrative state would wield these totalitarian powers against other groups.

The European Union has now used a similar lever in the form of sanctions to demolish the rights of European citizens.

The flashpoint has been Ireland. This may seem strange to an outside observer. After all, Ireland is a tiny country with little geostrategic importance. However, it is the only non-NATO country in the European Union whose neutrality is a matter of government policy, rather than being enshrined in its constitution. Ireland also has a long tradition of fiercely protecting its citizens from extradition. Paradoxically, given Ireland’s size, attacking the constitutional rights of Irish citizens is the equivalent of punching the biggest guy in the prison to establish dominance. The target of Brussels’ new extra-constitutional, administrative powers is Chay Bowes, an Irishman who works—quite overtly—for the Russian media outlet Russia Today and maintains a large following on X, where he is well-known for espousing pro-Kremlin views.

Sanctions are typically thought of as being a foreign policy tool. That is, they are used against foreigners who the European Union sees as a threat to the security of the bloc. Whether one agrees with this use of sanctions or not, it should be obvious that if sanctions are used against people who are not EU citizens, there is no inherent conflict between the sanctions imposed and the constitutional rights of the individual involved. But in sanctioning Bowes, the European Union has created just such a conflict. And if the Eurocrats get away with this, they will wield full administrative-totalitarian power over all citizens of all member-states. The rights of Europeans will no longer be determined by law. Rather, they will be determined by the whims of bureaucrats in Brussels. Like Nazi Germany, the European Union will become functionally lawless.

The sanctions on Bowes are grim. They have effectively unpersoned him. It is now illegal to engage in any commerce with Bowes. If the letter of the law is followed, buying him dinner is illegal. To survive, Bowes must apply at the Central Bank of Ireland for access to a portion of his own money with which to purchase food and other essentials. Bowes has called this a “license to buy bread.” Ireland is a proud republican country with a strong constitutional tradition very much in the American mold. The idea that a central bank can determine the rights of an Irish citizen is grotesque. It is the equivalent of an American citizen being stripped of his rights and made to apply to the Federal Reserve for food stamps.

Whatever you think of Bowes’s work with Russia Today, it is not illegal. Until the sanctions were imposed, Bowes—who lives in Moscow—was free to travel Europe and the rest of the world. If the Irish Parliament wanted to criminalize his employment at Russia Today, it could have passed a law to do so. Then, Bowes could have decided whether he wanted to follow that law or not. If he did not, Irish authorities would be perfectly entitled to arrest and charge him.

But this was not done. Instead, the Irish Foreign Minister appears to have simply signed off on the sanctions on Bowes, thereby calling into question the constitutional rights of all Irish people—and, ultimately, all EU citizens.

When questioned on this in Parliament the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin became visibly uncomfortable and tried to pass responsibility to Brussels. Cruder creatures in the government like Minister of State Neale Richmond appeared to openly celebrate the destruction of Irish constitutional protections on X. One suspects Irish historians will not view his actions kindly.

Laws are made for a reason. It is a truism in jurisprudence that vague laws are bad laws. Citizens’ rights and civil order are best upheld when the law is clear and easy to understand. The sanctions weaponized against Bowes are inherently—and, a cynic might say, purposely—vague. This means that, like the Reichstag Fire Decree before them, they can easily be deployed against those deemed inconvenient. Today, the bureaucrats determine that working for a Russian news outlet is a sufficient threat to the security of the EU that Bowes can be sanctioned. Tomorrow, holding pro-Russian views may be threat enough. The day after that, questioning the wisdom of the war in Ukraine might be sufficient. When the criteria of the sanction are this vague, the slippery slope is not a hypothesis, it is an inevitability.

Europe is facing down crises on multiple fronts. The Ukraine war has turned into a complete disaster. Multiple large European countries, including France and Italy, are on the brink of bankruptcy. The slow-burn energy crisis that has been simmering since 2022 has been vastly accelerated by the war in the Middle East. Europe will have a hard time getting through this winter. Meanwhile, riots are becoming increasingly common as living standards fall.

One wonders whether seizing this new sanctions power may be about more than Russia. Perhaps the bureaucrats are looking nervously at the precarity of their situation; maybe they have concluded that claiming sweeping powers outside the law is the only way to hold things together. If history is anything to go by, collapsing regimes with limited credibility that seek to deploy overweening power produces exactly the opposite. It seems far more likely that if the European Union heads down this dark path, rather than trying to set its priorities in a rational manner and cater to the needs of its citizens, it will collapse before this decade is out.