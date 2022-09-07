European Winter Holiday With Ursula Antoinette

Madame von der Leyen announces mandatory energy cuts across the European Union. Gray Connolly is not impressed:

Sorry this is a powerless non entity trying to make demands on national governments whose electors are most unlikely to want to freeze to death this northern winter https://t.co/bnxb9zOgoR — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) September 7, 2022

Advertisement

Peak hours = morning and evening, during the times people are getting ready to go to work, and when they come home. If there's a recession, and factories and workplaces are shuttered, they're all going to be at home. What then?

And what happens when vast crowds gather in the miserable, wintry streets of European capitals, and demand that their governments tell Brussels to kiss their freezing-cold backsides? What happens to the EU then? Serious question. Is Madame going to denounce them all as Putin symps?

Meanwhile, how's it going with the Brexiteers? Not well: