Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Latin America

Energy Secretary: U.S. to Oversee Venezuelan Oil Sales ‘Indefinitely’

State of the Union: Christopher Wright’s comments follow President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will confiscate 30–50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil.
image
Harrison Berger
Jan 7, 2026 1:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on Wednesday announced that the United States plans to exert long-term control over Venezuela’s oil industry, including overseeing its sale “indefinitely.” 

Speaking to Goldman Sachs’s annual energy banking conference in Miami, Wright said  that the United States will sell Venezuela’s ongoing production on the global market, emphasizing its use as leverage to “drive the changes that simply must happen in Venezuela.” Executives from Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and ExxonMobil, were slated to attend the conference and hold direct meetings with Wright to discuss future investments. 

“I’m working directly in cooperation with the Venezuelans,” Wright, a former oil executive, told the audience. “We are going to get that crude moving again and sell it,” starting with “backed-up, stored oil.”

His remarks follow President Donald Trump’s separate announcement on Truth Social, posted late Tuesday evening, that interim authorities in Venezuela will turn over “between 30 and 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the United States.” Trump said last Friday that American oil companies will spend billions of dollars to repair Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

More like this

Building a Conservative Movement in Mexico

Joseph Addington January 5, 2026
Two thought leaders on the Mexican right lay out their path to victory.

Trump Administration Says It Will ‘Run’ Venezuela

Spencer Neale January 3, 2026 - 1:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The day after a raid captured Venezuela’s president, Trump accused Maduro of waging a campaign of subversion against the…

Kast’s Victory Heralds a New Era in Chile—and Latin America

Joseph Addington December 20, 2025
The country and region are swinging rightwards, hard.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today