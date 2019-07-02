James C. is out and about again:
I think Herefordshire is the most English county of England, in all the best, most pastoral, most traditional ways. Hills. Dales. Deep river valleys. Half-timbered market towns. Inns, not motels. Intricately quilted countryside. Old-growth forests. Walking trails as far as the eye can see and beyond. It’s also England’s apple country, and I couldn’t come here without having one of their renowned ciders.
Fifteen years ago on this very day, I was here for the first and only time. I had just arrived from sizzling, suburban Florida on my first UK trip. I can still remember the feeling of joy and awe that I had.
I’ve got my hiking boots on, my rucksack is full of maps, and I’m retracing my steps in one of my favourite places.
If any of you readers are out Cornwall way, I would love to put you in touch with James. Maybe you could hire him to guide you to the best pubs and country walks. He knows everything.