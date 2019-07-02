James C. is out and about again:

I think Herefordshire is the most English county of England, in all the best, most pastoral, most traditional ways. Hills. Dales. Deep river valleys. Half-timbered market towns. Inns, not motels. Intricately quilted countryside. Old-growth forests. Walking trails as far as the eye can see and beyond. It’s also England’s apple country, and I couldn’t come here without having one of their renowned ciders.

Fifteen years ago on this very day, I was here for the first and only time. I had just arrived from sizzling, suburban Florida on my first UK trip. I can still remember the feeling of joy and awe that I had.

I’ve got my hiking boots on, my rucksack is full of maps, and I’m retracing my steps in one of my favourite places.