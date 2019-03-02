Asked about Biden’s “decent man” comment on Pence, Warren says “I’m sorry. I followed Pence’s history on LGBTQ Americans, and I don’t think that is a decent position. I disagree.” Reporter: “You don’t think the Vice President is a decent man?” Warren: “No” pic.twitter.com/NtULMTUQLz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) March 2, 2019

This is interesting. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren believes that orthodox Christians, Orthodox Jews, orthodox Muslims, and all other Americans who hold traditional views on homosexuality, are indecent people.

I don’t know what Mike Pence would say, but I doubt he would call gay Americans and their straight allies “indecent” because of their beliefs. I certainly would not. I think they’re wrong, but their decency as human beings does not stand or fall on their belief on sexuality. That’s how I see it. What a remarkable thing that a Democratic presidential candidate would make such a judgment about tens of millions of her fellow Americans. I guess this is Democratic dogma now. This is the Democratic litmus test. On LGBT rights, you can’t simply be wrong; you are also evil.

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

Remind me again why Christians vote for Trump, despite his personal corruption? You think it might have something to do with the fact that we know what the Democrats have planned for us?

I hope every single Democratic candidate for president is asked the decent-people question. We need to know where they stand.