Let’s remind ourselves of the tenets of Moralistic Therapeutic Deism, which Notre Dame sociologist of religion Christian Smith says is the de facto religion of American youth. He said that in 2005, but I think now we can say (and probably could have said back then) that it is the de facto religion of the American people:

+ A God exists who created and ordered the world and watches over human life on earth.

+ God wants people to be good, nice, and fair to each other, as taught in the Bible and by most world religions.

+ The central goal of life is to be happy and to feel good about oneself.

+ God does not need to be particularly involved in one’s life except when God is needed to resolve a problem.

+ Good people go to heaven when they die.

Pew Research Center, what do you have to tell us lately about MTD in America? Oh, wow, this is something:

Transubstantiation – the idea that during Mass, the bread and wine used for Communion become the body and blood of Jesus Christ – is central to the Catholic faith. Indeed, the Catholic Church teaches that “the Eucharist is ‘the source and summit of the Christian life.’” But a new Pew Research Center survey finds that most self-described Catholics don’t believe this core teaching. In fact, nearly seven-in-ten Catholics (69%) say they personally believe that during Catholic Mass, the bread and wine used in Communion “are symbols of the body and blood of Jesus Christ.” Just one-third of U.S. Catholics (31%) say they believe that “during Catholic Mass, the bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Jesus.”

Get this: only 50 percent of those surveyed even know that the Catholic Church teaches transubstantiation! Of that number, 28 percent believe the church’s teaching, but 22 percent reject it. That means slightly more than one in four American Catholics both know and accept the teaching of the Catholic Church on one of its most important, fundamental teachings.

Read the whole thing. For people outside the sacramental churches, especially the Catholic and Orthodox churches, it is impossible to emphasize strongly enough how devastating this finding is. Eucharistic theology is at the core of our understanding of reality.

One of American Catholicism’s best evangelists is stunned:

It’s hard to describe how angry I feel after reading what the latest @pewresearch study reveals about understanding of the Eucharist among Catholics. This should be a wake-up call to all of us in the Church. Watch this video for more…https://t.co/wQUcoBvqHZ — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) August 6, 2019

Do watch that video — Bishop Barron explains why this is such a big deal.

I think it’s important — and welcome! — that Bishop Barron is not “saddened” by this finding, but angry. If you look at the details of the Pew findings, you’ll see a marked falloff in understanding of what the Eucharist is in people born in 1960 and thereafter. These are people who would have been catechized after Vatican II. It’s as if the Catholic Church gave up teaching the faith to its people. The bishop is right to be angry! What a horrible failure on the part of older generations.

I don’t know what the situation is with Protestants (Evangelical and Mainline) and their belief in core teachings of their confessions. I would expect similar results from the mainline, and wouldn’t be surprised if Evangelicals weren’t far behind. In his 2005 results, Christian Smith said that MTD was the de facto belief across denominational lines. As I recall, Evangelicals were somewhat better than most, but still pretty far from the mark. Anecdotally, as I’ve traveled around the US these past few years giving talks, Evangelical college profs have told me that they are worried by what they’re seeing in their students. They report that their students are enthusiastic about the faith — most of them are the products of youth ministry in their home churches — but know next to nothing about Christian fundamentals. What they really know is that they have strong emotions related to Jesus. That’s not enough. That’s not nearly enough.

Readers, this is a big reason that I wrote The Benedict Option. Yes, I’m concerned about persecution of Christians — I believe that it’s coming — but that is not my greatest concern. My greatest concern is that we are losing the faith through our own laziness and lack of caring. So many of us are waiting on the institutional church to get its act together, to teach and form our children in the faith. We’re wrong! It’s not going to happen! It might happen, but if it happens, it will be too late for our kids. All it takes is one generation to fall away, and then the chain of transmission is broken.

In the book, Father Cassian Folsom, then the prior of the Benedictine monastery in Norcia, tells me that any Christian family who wants to make it through what’s here and what’s to come has to do some form of the Benedict Option. We have no alternative. This new research from Pew helps explain why — and it showcases why Christians who expect the institutional church to do all the heavy lifting are making a spiritually fatal mistake.