WHOA! Watch at least the first four minutes of this clip from the livestream of the Democratic Socialists of America convention, which just wrapped up in Atlanta. Bear in mind it goes on like this for about 10 minutes of woke control freakery:

This is pretty mindblowinghttps://t.co/xsYwuVt8bx — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) August 4, 2019

These people are complete self-parodying neurotics. You can’t clap or wave banners because that might trigger somebody. There’s a room where you can watch the proceedings with no sound, if noise triggers you. There’s a room in the convention hall that’s completely silent, but you are warned not to go into that room wearing strong perfume. And on and on. It’s like a Saturday Night Live skit, but it’s for real. Jesse Singal continues:

3/ Wesleyan grad from DSA: We're building a new mass movement of workers! Laid-off steel workers [wild hoots and applause]: Where do we sign up? Where are you guys based? Wesleyan grad [near tears]: Wow, Um. Okay. So here's the thing about clapping and gendered language… — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) August 4, 2019

Watch these 49 seconds of pure hathotic pleasure:

I don’t think we have much to worry about from the Democratic Socialists of America. They are far too fragile to accomplish anything. The aggressive scent of actual manual laborers would cause them to wet their pants.