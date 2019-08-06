A reader writes:

We have large swaths of young men in this country completely detached from meaning and purpose in their lives. Others turn to violent radicalization, as witnessed this past weekend. Yet here is the home page of the Boston Globe web site right now. Am I the only one who sees something troubling here?

Meanwhile, last weekend The New York Times ran another one of its long pieces promoting the disintegration of society in the pursuit of sexual freedom. It’s titled “Polyamory Works For Them.” Excerpts:

On a recent Saturday night in Crown Heights, an angelic gatekeeper in a pastel harness did her best to assure a reporter that she wouldn’t be a total buzz kill at a private party of 200 mostly straight, mostly non-monogamous New Yorkers. “Just watching is O.K.!” she said outside the site, a loft lit like an infrared sauna. “Have a good time! Stay hydrated! And always ask for consent!”

Have a good time! Stay hydrated! And always ask for consent! That ought to be the Times‘s motto, replacing the antique “All The News That’s Fit To Print.” More:

Now a cottage industry of coaches and educators has cropped up to help polyamorous partners strive for compersion, the happy-for-you alternative to jealousy. Effy Blue, a relationship coach in Brooklyn, works with all of the following: triads, or three people in a committed relationship together; individuals seeking to transparently date multiple lovers simultaneously; partners who each have intimate friends, all of whom are close; and clients cultivating long-term relationships with someone who already has a primary partner. “There is no single model that suits everyone,” Ms. Blue said. She also wrote a book on play-party etiquette. “Consent is the cornerstone of any well-produced, healthy and fun sex party,” she said. “This makes it safer and more fun than an average nightclub on any given day.” Ella Quinlan, a 27-year-old event planner, said she knows hundreds of peers on the East and West Coasts practicing their own flavors of non-monogamy. In her own relationship with Lawrence Blume, a 55-year-old tech investor, Ms. Quinlan’s goal is to enhance what is conventionally beloved about monogamy, she said. “We want to show people that it’s actually possible to be in a long-term, healthy, satisfying, deeply rooted and connected emotional relationship with somebody — and do this,” Mr. Blume said.

Oh look, a threesome is going to bring children into it, and mess up their lives:

“We’re in an extremely happy situation, and yet with a future that’s uncertain,” said Mr. Frias, 41, who is discussing starting a family with Ms. Ambert. “Being married and having kids in a V, I don’t know anyone else personally who’s done it.” The idea was spurred during a conversation between Mr. Play and Ms. Ambert. It started much like any couple’s might, with Ms. Ambert saying she wanted children sooner rather than later, and Mr. Play hesitating. Then Mr. Frias was in the picture. Like Ms. Ambert, he, too, wants children. It was precisely her quality of “accepting people exactly as they are,” without trying to curtail their individual desires, that makes talk of such a long-term commitment possible, he said. “I’m not trying to change anything about her, and she’s not trying to change anything about me,” he added.

And those are just the emotional perks, said Mr. Play, who is coming around to the idea of helping raise children who aren’t his own. “Three incomes. Three parents. No one feels like they’re drowning in responsibility,” he said. “And the kid, surrounded by more loving adults.” “I think this is really beneficial — a good life hack.” Yes, that’s how you do it: children as lifestyle accessories. Read the whole thing. The class of people — educated progressives — who run the Times won the gay marriage fight. They won the transgender fight. This is what they’re going for next. You watch. The word in journalism circles is the same as in academic circles: that the Millennials and Gen Z people are far more radical than those in positions of power now, so this is going to get much more pointed in the years to come. I only bring this up as an update for your Weimar America file. Carry on.