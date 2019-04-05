In his State of the City address that March [2015], Mr. Buttigieg said it was “time for South Bend to begin talking about racial reconciliation.”

“There is no contradiction between respecting the risks that police officers take every day in order to protect this community, and recognizing the need to overcome the biases implicit in a justice system that treats people from different backgrounds differently,” Mr. Buttigieg said, according to a transcript of the speech published by The South Bend Voice.