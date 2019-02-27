People Who Don’t Want To Work
Back in 2016, I posted this letter from a plant manager:
I have been reading your posts regarding the abandonment of middle America. This is of particular poignancy for me as I was shuttled around between various rural industrial towns and suburban working class as well as upper middle class communities during my youth. This was still when there was a carrot being dangled and a pot of gold to chase even in the most meager cow towns. It’s not just rural America or the rust belt that has been abandoned as Mr [Kevin D.] Williamson’s posts would suggest. The malaise is everywhere. Part of it which few seem to be addressing lies in the attitude of the educational establishment which they purvey to the cannon fodder in their grasp. Even in the 1970s the pervasive sentiment was “What, do you want to work in a factory?”
They succeeded in producing generations with expectations completely out of line with the reality before them. Anecdotally, I can offer this tidbit of my experience. I am by trade an engineer and a manager. I run an engineering department as well as the tool and die and mechanical / electrical maintenance departments for a ( gasp, these still exist? ) Midwestern metalworking company. When we run employment advertisements, the replies to the ads are as follows; Maintenance: Eastern European recent immigrants, primarily Polish. Tool and Die: mostly US born some Polish and Russian, but all are in their 50’s or older, nothing coming down the pike. Engineering: Recent graduates of Indian or Mideastern origin, very few native born. And none of the applications are from native born with experience. It’s as if they vanished into thin air.
And yet, we read about the multitudes who are unemployed. They were merely led astray by those who were entrusted with their developmental care. Now they really do have no applicable skills. And as for the factory floor production positions within our company, the vast majority of applicants we receive are Hispanic. We are a short bus ride from the most impoverished ghettos you could imagine, but few applications come from those quarters. The complacency of generations of parents, placing blind trust in the motivations of the bureaucrats of the kid factories is at least partially to blame. The decline and abandonment in rural areas has been the thread which tied these posts together, but the underlying disease is shot throughout the entire body of our nation as well as most of the western world.
The same reader writes this morning:
My situation remains the same in regards to the inability to attract qualified candidates.
When you posted it, it attracted the scorn of some of your commenters and I had replied privately to you the following:
Because it’s private, I’m not going to post identifying information. Let me tell you what I can about it, though, to give you an idea of who this guy is, and what his company is about.
The company is located in the suburban inner ring of a major Midwestern city, “well within the access of convenient public transportation.
We are by no means a skinflint employer. We offer employees comprehensive 100% medical/dental/optical coverage at no cost to the individual and $22 per week for full family coverage. We also offer a legal plan for employees which provides civil law help. All Employees are eligible for a 401K plan which is 30% employer matched up to the legal limit.
He talks about starting wages for machine operators on the plant floor, and what other workers at the plant can make per hour. It’s really good. The plant manager added that despite running an ad for an entry level trainee position on the major job aggregator sites, the plant received not a single application from anyone wishing to move up from a tool and die position. The manager (remember, this was three years ago) said that the plant received hundreds of applications from
soon to be graduates of various engineering disciplines from all over the country. Some of which were finishing the Master’s level. None of the engineering schools include anything more than a cursory tip of the hat towards industrial practices, hence my tilt towards training someone smart enough to have finished a toolmaker’s apprenticeship and having the prior exposure to shop floor “real world”. I will be choosing from the applications received, with the hope that the candidate will fully appreciate the need for shop floor troubleshooting as well as manipulation of vector graphics on a cad screen.
In today’s letter, the plant manager writes to update his 2016 post:
At that point ( May of 2016 ) we had begun to advertise on the major job aggregator sites as well as the major [city] newspaper on Sundays. We placed a large physical Help Wanted sign in plain view of the thousands of cars passing by each day. And here’s the kicker, not only do we offer an attractive wage, but we offer a 100% coverage PPO medical plan with a nominal weekly family contribution. You can’t BUY coverage like that. And yet, for all this I have received zero interest from recent BS engineering graduates for the manufacturing field.
Apparently, chasing a career in code grinding is substantially sexier than the passé drudgery of making things. The one hire in this time period was a Tool And Die Maker who is looking at retirement in less than five years. We have offered apprenticeships but to deaf ears. The most perplexing thing is that my presumption of desire to pursue what would be an upwardly mobile career path by the lower working class young people in our area with the training we offer has been nil. And so it goes.
I would appreciate hearing from readers like this man, one who has actual experience with the reality of hiring in America today, as opposed to readers who have passionate belief in their theories.