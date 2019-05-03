Hey everybody, I apologize for not having blogged much of anything in the past couple of days. I’ve been incredibly busy here in Bratislava, both speaking at the awesome Bratislava Hanus Days ideas festival, and in meeting important figures in the underground church anti-communist resistance movement. These conversations and interviews for my next book have been among the most moving of my entire career. I have a long train ride from Bratislava to Prague on Sunday, so I hope to be able to tell you about the things I’ve seen and heard. These are not things I can tell you in a quick hit blog entry.

I am now able to share some good news with you. I told you that recently I came to an agreement with a publisher for my next book; now I can give you the whole story. The book will be published by Sentinel, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and will be edited by Bria Sandford, who also acquired and edited The Benedict Option. The book doesn’t have a firm title yet, but for now, we’re going with Rules For Everyday Rebels: Twenty Lessons In Resisting The Cultural Revolution. This is likely to change, especially as my reporting might suggest something else.

The gist of the book is twofold: first, to explore evidence that emigres to the West from the Soviet bloc say tells them that Western democracies are sliding into soft totalitarianism; and second, to investigate practical strategies for resisting this soft totalitarianism from the lives and stories of Soviet bloc men and women who endured hard totalitarianism without losing their minds, their integrity, or their hope.

For example, the most important thing I’ve learned from talking to the underground church community in Slovakia is the absolutely critical importance of small, strong communities. Standing in a hidden samizdat production room underneath a secret basement, a historian who had distributed Christian samizdat as a college student explained that his tight friendships with others in the resistance gave him hope, courage, and sustenance. I’ve heard the same thing from others, including especially Frantisek Miklosko (see above), who told me yesterday never, ever to minimize the importance of small community. That’s the kind of thing I’ll be writing about in this book. It’s going to be a book of storytelling.

Listening to these people talk about what it was like in the old days, and how they responded to the immense challenges of the time, is very, very humbling — but also absolutely inspiring. In the tiny, airless samizdat room, where Christians labored for hours on end to print materials intended to keep the faith alive during totalitarianism, I found myself getting angry at the American Christians who won’t stand up to the Social Justice Warriors in their midst — especially tenured professors. But then, feeling more generous, I thought that perhaps telling the stories of Christian men and women who risked prison and even torture for the sake of the faith might inspire timid US Christians to find their voice. I particularly loved how Frantisek Miklosko told me over lunch yesterday how important it is to develop and maintain friendships with people who don’t agree with you on everything, but who are decent folks. He told me that he’s not a liberal, but he has learned so much from honest liberals over the years, and is grateful for their friendship.

I’m not sure when the book is going to be published. I think we’re shooting for Autumn 2020. I’m thrilled to be back with Bria Sandford and Sentinel, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to write this particular book, and to tell the stories of everyday heroes of our time. A Slovak journalist said to me a couple of days ago, “For so many years, I’ve watched Americans come here to tell us what to do. This is the first time I’ve seen an American come to listen.”

The privilege is mine, friends.