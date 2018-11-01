I can’t recommend strongly enough philosopher Michael Hanby’s essay in First Things, on “the de-Hellenization of Christianity.” It’s so good that I’m rewriting my talk for Saturday to include insights from it. In the speech I plan to give, I’m going to discuss what Solzhenitsyn meant when he said, in his Templeton Prize address, that the source of our ills today is that “men have forgotten God.”

What Solzhenitsyn meant was that men today have lost consciousness of the divine dimension of reality. To be clear, Solzhenitsyn was not talking about the God of the philosophers, but the God of the Bible, who is not a metaphysical abstraction. But this can also entail God in a metaphysical way — and that’s what Hanby is talking about in his essay.

Hanby begins by talking about the loss of authority within the Catholic Church as a result of the abuse crisis, but he warns that one can’t understand the crisis if one thinks of it in terms of the progressive-vs-conservative paradigm:

Even so, we should not pretend that this crisis began five years ago or that the Catholic left has a monopoly on de-Hellenized Christianity. It also abides, albeit more subtly and perhaps with less self-awareness, in the combination of political pragmatism, moralism, and theological positivism that has characterized much of recent thought on the Catholic right. The crisis posed by modernity, in other words, is one for the whole Church, and the fact that we take recourse to these political designations to denote what is a spiritual, theological, and metaphysical crisis—and indeed a profound crisis of both faith and reason, a loss of vision, within the Church itself—says something about the power it exercises over imaginations. The essence of de-Hellenization is a loss of “the superiority of the immutable over the changeable,” a superiority, paradoxically, that ensures that the mundane things of this world—for example, man and woman—are invested with inherent meaning and intelligibility as symbol and image of the immutable. In theological terms, this means the inevitable loss of the transcendent otherness and holiness of God, whose subjective correlate is “the fear of the Lord.” This loss is most conspicuous in the liturgy of the post-conciliar Church, or at least in the manner in which it is often celebrated, with its saccharine ­pieties, sentimental pop music, therapeutic homilies, and drive-through Communion lines. Whatever the merits of traditionalist arguments against the Novus Ordo, they are surely right in at least this much. Where the majesty of God’s holiness is absent from the liturgy of the Church, fear of the Lord cannot long survive among the people, be they clerical or lay. But while restoration of the liturgy may be a necessary condition for a true “sense of God,” it is not a sufficient one. Treated as such, it always risks degenerating into a kind of boutique Catholicism, external to our fundamental apprehension of the world. For this spiritual deprivation has an intellectual corollary. Philosophically speaking, de-Hellenization means the eclipse of an order of being, nature, and truth that transcends history, the triumph of time over eternity, with the corresponding reduction of nature to meaningless matter and a reduction of truth to so many social, political, or psychological “situations.”

Read the whole thing. I can’t do justice to it by excerpting it. It is my contention that Orthodox Christianity has something particular to offer to fight against this “de-Hellenization.” I’ll post a text of my talk on Saturday, after I deliver it.

Hanby has a superb line in the piece:

We are waiting for another — doubtless very different — Maximus Confessor.

St. Maximus the Confessor was a seventh-century theologian who is especially revered in the Orthodox Church. The other day I posted this passage from the contemporary Orthodox theologian Dumitru Staniloae, taken from his book Orthodox Spirituality. I offer it again for your consideration in light of Hanby’s essay: