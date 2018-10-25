In Bartow, a small town in central Florida, two Satan-worshiping girls — one age 11, the other age 12 — have been arrested after police found them in the bathroom of their middle school, armed with knives, preparing to slaughter other children. More:

According to the Bartow Police Department, a student warned a teacher on Monday about one of the girl’s mentioning that “something bad” would happen in building 500 of the middle school. The superintendent said extra officers were at the school on Tuesday as a result of this warning. After one of the girl’s mother received a robo-call alerting her that her child was not in second period, she called the school to inform teachers that the child should be there.

Bartow Middle School staff immediately began to search the campus. They found the two girls in a bathroom. The girls were holding a goblet which an administrator suspected was being used to drink alcohol.

Once in the principal’s office, the girls were told to empty their pockets, which revealed a knife and knife sharpener. After that, their bags were searched, and several weapons including a pizza cutter and butcher knife were found on the girls. The two admitted to planning to kill students as they entered the bathroom.

“They noted that they wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims,” Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said. “I believe that these two small children. I’m going to call them small children, they are only 11 and 12, seriously sat down and plotted to do bodily harm to another student at school.”

The police chief said that over the weekend, the two girls plotted and planned their attempt to kill fellow students at the middle school. The investigation also revealed messages between the two, detailing the plans for their attack.

The last message sent between the girls stated, “Today is health lessens thank Satan we’re doing this in a bit,” according to an arrest report.

When asked about motivation, the girls reportedly told police that they were Satan worshipers. According to police, the girls planned to drink their victims’ blood out of the goblet they were found with. They also discussed eating their victims’ flesh and leaving body parts at the school’s entrance before killing themselves.