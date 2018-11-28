Walt Heyer, who detransitioned from a MTF transsexual, writes about a frightening case in Texas:

Six-year-old James is caught in a gender identity nightmare. Under his mom’s care in Dallas, Texas, James obediently lives as a trans girl named “Luna.” But given the choice when he’s with dad, he’s all boy — his sex at birth. In their divorce proceedings, the mother has charged the father with child abuse for not affirming James as transgender, has sought restraining orders against him, and is seeking to terminate his parental rights. She is also seeking to require him to pay for the child’s visits to a transgender-affirming therapist and transgender medical alterations, which may include hormonal sterilization starting at age eight. I learned of James’ plight on a recent visit to Plano, Texas, where I spoke to teenagers about my own transgender story. I lived through a similar scenario when I was his age. I was cross-dressed for two-and-a-half years by my grandmother, who made a purple chiffon dress for me. Somewhat like James, my cross-dressing occurred under one adult’s care, but away from grandma’s I was all boy with my mom and dad. Also, just like James, I found my way into the office of a gender therapist, who quickly started me toward transition. When his mother, a pediatrician, took James for counseling, she chose a gender transition therapist who diagnosed him with gender dysphoria, a mental conflict between physical sex and perceived gender. James’ precious young life hinges purely on the diagnosis of gender dysphoria by a therapist who wraps herself in rainbow colors, affirms the diagnosis of gender dysphoria, and dismisses evidence to the contrary. Remove the “rainbow” from James’ diagnosis, and it crumbles under the weight of the criteria for the diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The diagnosis is critical, because labeling a child with gender dysphoria can trigger a series of physical and mental consequences for the child and has legal ramifications in the ongoing custody case. Get it wrong and young James’s life is irrevocably harmed.

Read it all. Heyer goes on to offer evidence that when the boy is with his father, he refuses to put on girl clothes, etc. On information offered, the little boy is being manipulated by his mother, who has custody. Imagine having to watch your ex do this to your son — and be unable to help him.

In his great book The Strange Death of Europe, Douglas Murray writes in shocking detail about how the ruling class of Britain — politicians, academicians, media people, etc. — oversaw the radical transformation of the country via mass immigration. Even though polls showed consistently that the British people did not like what was happening, no mind was paid to them. They were demonized in the media. Murray talks about a BBC panel that featured no immigration critics, even though polls showed most Britons disagreed with open borders/diversity crowd — whose number included all the BBC panelists. Murray:

Yet somewhere, lost in the middle of all the hip consensus of that Central London studio, what was almost entirely absent were the views of most people sitting at home, a world that few people ever appear to want to put their finger on in public. The upsides of migration have become easy to talk about: to imply nod to them is to express values of openness, tolerance and broad-mindedness. Yet to nod to, let alone express, the downsides of immigration is to invite accusations of closed-mindedness and intolerance, xenophobia and barely disguised racism. All of which leaves the attitude of the majority of the public almost impossible to express.

In the UK, the transgender issue is playing out the same way. The only sides in official British culture are pro-trans or pro-hate. We have a less intense version of the same thing here in the US. The people questioning organized transgenderism’s political and social goals are never heard from, and if they are, they’re presented as bigots. Those who object to the trans-industrial complex frogmarching children through transition are especially loathed. A reader of this blog told me several years ago that in her child’s public high school, parents didn’t dare object at all to the transgender cult taking over the students; not only would you have to fight the administration, but parents of kids who were transitioning would tear into you over your supposed bigotry.

The overculture is all on board with the trans movement. Twitter recently banned Meghan Murphy, a prominent Canadian feminist, because she rejects the claim that MTF transgenders are women. Julie Bindel writes:

Recently it transpired that so-called ‘deadnaming’ – referring to a previous name of a trans person – is also banned. If deadnaming becomes officially illegal where the trans Taliban have influence – which appears to be pretty much everywhere except perhaps the Galápagos Islands – it will be perfectly legal for dangerous male sex offenders to hide their previous identity, and, in turn, apply for jobs and voluntary posts with vulnerable groups. There have been a number of cases where men who identify as women and who have committed crimes while using the threat of reporting ‘deadnamers’ to hide their past.

As a society, we are acquiescing not only in the horror of what’s happening to James, the six-year-old Texas boy, but more broadly in the demolition of the idea of male and female. The gender ideologues don’t even hide what they’re trying to do. Why are we surrendering to it? Why are we not standing up and saying this is not OK?

I believe that most of us are like Britons on immigration. I don’t care what the propaganda says, I believe that almost no parent would want their son or daughter to become transgendered. It’s clear that many parents become convinced that their child is, in some psychological sense, the opposite sex to which they were born, and reconcile themselves to that fact. But I find it very hard to believe that any parent, aside from a tiny radical cohort, would wish this on their child. Nor would they want their children to be subject to a social environment — at school, particularly — that encourages them to think of themselves as genderfluid, and to gain social credibility by renouncing their sex.

But middle class people won’t allow themselves to take that position in public. To do so is to open yourself up to malicious accusations of bigotry. As reader Matt in VA pointed out yesterday, identifying as an opponent of the trans movement is a quick way to lose standing in middle class professional circles.

We are destroying children like James, and destroying the ability for many, many young people to thrive by growing psychologically and emotionally into healthy roles given by their biological sex. Consent to this madness is manufactured by elites, especially media elites, and mandated by administrative agencies of the state, including, increasingly, courts.

And few of the rest of us care enough to stand up and speak out. It wouldn’t be nice.

Who will stand up for the interests of James? Who will stand up for this divorced father who is trying to save his boy? Time is running out. James is six; his mother can start chemical castration at age 8. Here’s how you can help.