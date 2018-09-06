This is significant. Legatus is a national organization of Catholic businessmen. It was started, and is still run, by Tom Monaghan, the founder of Domino’s Pizza. It’s pretty conservative. Monaghan informed the national membership that the Legatus board has decided to withhold its annual $1 million tithe to the Vatican for the time being. Here’s the text of the letter:

September 6, 2018

Dear fellow members –

Events over the past few weeks have prompted many members to contact the national office and members of the Board of Governors regarding the current crisis in the Church.

This is a time when each member of Legatus is truly needed. Our mission to study, live and spread the Catholic faith in our business, professional and personal lives is more crucial now than ever.

We are certainly blessed with the leadership of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, who has called for a “prompt and thorough examination,” into how the recently uncovered moral and ecclesiastical failings have persisted and what steps are to be taken to remedy this indescribably difficult situation.

We have also had discussions regarding our (Legatus’) annual tithe to the Holy See, specifically pertaining to how it is being used, and what financial accountability exists within the Vatican for such charitable contributions. The Board has begun a dialogue along these lines, and in the meantime has decidedto place the Holy See annual tithe in escrow, pending further determination (by the Board). We certainly pledge our continued devotion to Holy Mother Church, and recognize the tithe has been an important commitment of Legatus since our founding. However, in light of recent revelations and questions, we believe it appropriate to respectfully request clarification regarding the specific use of these funds.

Please join the Board as we continue to pray for healing and clarity during this troubled time: for our Church, for all victims of abuse and injustice, and for our clergy.

Sincerely in Christ,

Thomas S. Monaghan

Chairman & CEO