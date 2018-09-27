I didn’t think Brett Kavanaugh was going to be able to overcome Christine Ford’s testimony this morning, but I believe he has done it. He was raw and human and utterly convincing in his claim that he is not guilty of these allegations, and has been bullied by the Democrats.

“I’m never going to get my reputation back,” he just said, in dialogue with Sen. Cornyn. And it’s true. I was in a taxi listening to his opening statement on the radio, and he very nearly brought me to tears, thinking of what he has been through. My driver said, “That happened to me too.” He said he was falsely accused by a woman who said he sexually attacked her at a wedding reception. Driver said that he confronted the woman by phone, with his wife listening in, and the accuser admitted that he hadn’t touched her. The driver said that he has wanted to fight for his reputation, because the accuser spread the lie far and wide. He said that he’s afraid if he continues to contest it, it will just spread the lie farther.

“I can’t walk in the fruit market in my neighborhood without wondering if people are pointing at me saying, ‘You know what he did,'” the man said.

The driver said that it’s terrifying to think of what a groundless accusation of sexual abuse can do to a man’s reputation. He was emotional about it in a way that felt gritty and real. The meaningful aspect of his testimony was his passion — same as Ford’s testimony, actually. He has been close to tears, and made people feel the pain he and his family have endured as his reputation has been destroyed. Remember, we have no more facts this afternoon than we had before either one testified. This is all theater.

Sen. Lindsey Graham made a hell of a statement about the travesty of this process. I can’t wait until somebody puts that video online so I can share it with you. I wanted to stand up and cheer. And later, when Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse actually interrogated Kavanaugh on slang in his yearbook about puking and farting, I thought, “Is this actually what we’ve come to in this country?” Yes, it is.

(I think Kavanaugh made a mistake in challenging Sen. Klobuchar on whether or not she’s gotten blackout drunk. He was right to apologize to her for that.)

I’m writing this from a hotel room, and will be leaving for a dinner soon, so this is real quick. On NBC just now, Chuck Todd said that non-political people watching that are thinking “This is the Washington I wanted to burn down.” Yes, that is exactly right. Exactly right.

I believe that Christine Ford believes she’s telling the truth. I believe that Brett Kavanaugh believes he’s telling the truth. How do we decide? In the end, we have to go on the evidence — and there is no evidence at all that Ford is telling the truth, and there is meaningful evidence that she is not.

However this vote goes for Kavanaugh, I don’t know how they put the pieces back together in Washington. Todd again: “It’s like watching a divorce.” This is true also:

I think the left half of the political spectrum really doesn’t understand the unquenchable rage on the right at having this sprung on them at the last minute. I’m not sure the right understands the unquenchable rage that would result on the left from confirming Kavanaugh. https://t.co/9k3sgd8bJd — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 27, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js