This really happened in Dallas today:

Thanks for joining us @FellowshipChurch!! There’s no better place to spend your Sunday! #FellowshipChurch pic.twitter.com/NA1fWDPcMC — Ed Young (@EdYoung) April 7, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

From the Fellowship Church website:

Here’s the social media promo:

Here’s how the pastor’s final sermon in the series ended this morning:

Meanwhile, at the New Spring megachurch in Wichita, Kansas, a virtual Eucharist:

OK, you know that I don’t understand this kind of church culture. I don’t understand it, and I find it impossible to take seriously the God presented here. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t doubt the sincerity of the people who worship here. It’s simply that to me, if this is Christianity, it leaves me not only cold, but actively running the other way.

Yes, it’s a matter of theology — this is full-tilt Moralistic Therapeutic Deism — but I have significant theological differences with Protestants and Catholics alike. Still, I don’t have an aversion to their styles of worship. This stuff, though? It’s all showbiz. I mean, honestly: basketballs in church? Following Jesus as building “a championship life”? A “communion” service that involves you not being in church, but rather standing in your house, drinking Welch’s and eating crackers at home while watching images of people at church via an online connection? What does any of that have to do with the church of the fathers, the saints, and the martyrs? If the Martyrs of Lyon, if Augustine, if Gregory Palamas, if Martin Luther, walked in on that, would they even know it was Christian worship? I don’t deny that these folks are fellow Christians, but this kind of worship is a manifestation of liquid modernity, of radical contemporaneity, of the dissipation of historical Christianity. Something extremely important is being lost here. It’s being lost unintentionally, I’m sure, but twenty, thirty years from now, it’s going to be very, very clear.

However.

To be fair, there are a heck of a lot more Americans that want what this kind of Christianity has to offer than what my kind of Christianity has to offer. What does that tell us about American Christianity? About Americans? I’m asking in a serious, non-snarky way. If you worship in a church like this, help me understand why.