If you haven’t seen this clip, you’re missing one of the biggest stories on Twitter tonight. Chelsea Clinton went to a vigil at NYU tonight in memory of the Muslims massacred in New Zealand — and was set upon by a young Muslim SJW who accused her of having blood on her hands because she (Chelsea) criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism:

Here’s the video that @Esor__Fasa put up where her friend is attacking Chelsea Clinton at a memorial service and linking her to the New Zealand massacre because Chelsea dared to call out Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism. After heavy criticism, @Esor__Fasa deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/njjL9LsRKI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019

It’s truly insane. Clinton, whose husband Marc Mezvinsky is Jewish, kept calm and composed as this lunatic berated her. Good for her.

Meanwhile, the woke have torn into Beto The Beta Male for making completely ordinary jokes — and he quickly surrendered, abasing his white male self:

Beto O’Rourke said Friday night that he had been wrong for joking at several events in his first two days campaigning in Iowa that his wife has been raising their three children “sometimes with my help.” The former congressman from Texas, who launched his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination Thursday, addressed the remarks during a recording of the podcast Political Party LIVE! in Cedar Rapids. The comments triggered complaints from Democratic operatives and activists, many of them women, that female candidates could never similarly joke about their roles raising their children. “Not only will I not say that again, but I’ll be more thoughtful going forward in the way that I talk about our marriage, and also the way in which I acknowledge the truth of the criticism that I have enjoyed white privilege,” he said.

The Democratic primary race is going to be so much fun!