On Friday, I posted something about how Jerry Falwell, Jr., is breaking Liberty University with the heavy-handed way he and his team run the school. In the post, I raised the prospect that some students are leaving conservative Evangelicalism for the progressive variety, or leaving the faith altogether, as a response. Pushback took one or both of these forms:

Liberty is a private university, therefore Falwell Jr. can do what he wants People who leave the faith over the sins of religious leaders are weak, and were probably looking for a reason to leave, and blame it on somebody else

In the first case, of course Liberty is private, and has the freedom to operate by different standards. Nobody denies that. At issue is whether the standards Falwell imposes on the school are moral, just, or even wise. Some of the complaints about Falwell and LU’s administration are about the way it treats faculty. Stories are common, though no one still on faculty will talk about them on the record, because tenure doesn’t exist at Liberty, and they’re afraid.

The second point is valid in some cases, but mostly amounts to whistling past the graveyard — a meaningless gesture meant to tamp down fear.

I’ve been through this before. Once again, I’m going to explain it, though I’m going to try to be succinct.

When I left the Catholic Church in 2006, I caught a lot of hell from Catholics who accused me of weakness. I expected that; four years earlier, I would have said the same thing.

First, it is simply untrue that everyone who leaves a church or a form of the faith was just looking for an excuse. I fought hard for three years to keep my Catholic faith, in the face of scandal. It didn’t work. I’ve known people who weren’t ever serious about their Catholic faith, and who used the scandal as an excuse to formalize their exit, and to valorize it — I don’t know this writer personally, but it sounds like that’s what she did — but that was not me, and that was not some others I know. Remainers who tell themselves that all those who left weren’t really believers in the first place are lying, most consequentially to themselves. Consequentially, because that becomes an excuse not to do anything about the problem, which goes on.

More seriously, it is technically true that the sins of religious leaders don’t obviate the truths of a particular religion. Falwell Jr. might be a bad example of a conservative Christian leader, but all that proves is that conservative Christian belief can be professed by compromised leaders. It does not disprove the beliefs themselves.

What it does, though, is make it harder to take those beliefs seriously. People are not logic machines. When a Christian has to live in a social environment in which abuse (sexual and otherwise) is tolerated, hypocrisy is rife, and lying to protect the institution is standard operating procedure, it becomes more difficult to take seriously the moral and theological claims of the religion embodied by that institution and its leaders. To put it plainly, you start asking yourself, “If I am required to affirm these people, or to keep my mouth shut and pretend that this isn’t happening, for the sake of being faithful, what, really, am I being faithful to?”

You can put on your philosopher’s cap and poke holes in that all you like, but it’s not going to matter to the people who are on their way out the door, having lost their belief, or their will to believe. I had the will to believe, until one day, I woke up and realized that I did not. If this has not happened to you, well, count yourself fortunate. I mean that. If you are happily married, imagine that you discovered one day that your spouse had been cheating on you all along, and imagine that for years, you’ve heard your spouse admit that they had done this, and swear that they had repented, but you learned over and over that they were lying. Imagine losing the ability to trust your spouse at all. That’s how you go from having a happy marriage to waking up one day to discover that you’ve lost the ability to carry on with this liar. You want to be married. You’ve tried to be forgiving. You want to trust your spouse. But you can see that your spouse is so corrupt, and so self-deceived, that there’s no hope of recovery.

Even so, you might manage to stick it out. But if you do, you’re going to have to answer the question: Why?

Most of you know my story, so I won’t repeat it here. Most of you probably don’t know the story of William Lobdell, a Christian who was assigned to the religion beat at the Los Angeles Times. He covered Catholic scandals, Protestant scandals, and Mormon scandals for the paper — and it cost him his faith. In this must-read 2007 article, he described how it happened. Early on, he was hard hit covering a particular case:

As part of the Christian family, I felt shame for my religion. But I still compartmentalized it as an aberration — the result of sinful behavior that infects even the church.

This is the first line of defense, and it is a rational one. But then the Catholic scandal broke, and Lobdell had to write about it. He was at the time undergoing RCIA, the Catholic class to prepare converts for full reception into the Catholic Church:

Father Vincent Gilmore — the young, intellectually sharp priest teaching the class — spoke about the sex scandal and warned us Catholics-to-be not to be poisoned by a relatively few bad clerics. Otherwise, we’d be committing “spiritual suicide.” As I began my reporting, I kept that in mind. I also thought that the victims — people usually in their 30s, 40s and up — should have just gotten over what had happened to them decades before. To me, many of them were needlessly stuck in the past. But then I began going over the documents. And interviewing the victims, scores of them. I discovered that the term “sexual abuse” is a euphemism. Most of these children were raped and sodomized by someone they and their family believed was Christ’s representative on Earth. That’s not something an 8-year-old’s mind can process; it forever warps a person’s sexuality and spirituality. Many of these victims were molested by priests with a history of abusing children. But the bishops routinely sent these clerics to another parish, and bullied or conned the victims and their families into silence. The police were almost never called. In at least a few instances, bishops encouraged molesting priests to flee the country to escape prosecution. I couldn’t get the victims’ stories or the bishops’ lies — many of them right there on their own stationery — out of my head. I had been in journalism more than two decades and had dealt with murders, rapes, other violent crimes and tragedies. But this was different — the children were so innocent, their parents so faithful, the priests so sick and bishops so corrupt. The lifeline Father Vincent had tried to give me began to slip from my hands. I sought solace in another belief: that a church’s heart is in the pews, not the pulpits. Certainly the people who were reading my stories would recoil and, in the end, recapture God’s house. Instead, I saw parishioners reflexively support priests who had molested children by writing glowing letters to bishops and judges, offering them jobs or even raising their bail while cursing the victims, often to their faces. On a Sunday morning at a parish in Rancho Santa Margarita, I watched congregants lobby to name their new parish hall after their longtime pastor, who had admitted to molesting a boy and who had been barred that day from the ministry. I felt sick to my stomach that the people of God wanted to honor an admitted child molester. Only one person in the crowd, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy, spoke out for the victim. On Good Friday 2002, I decided I couldn’t belong to the Catholic Church. Though I had spent a year preparing for it, I didn’t go through with the rite of conversion. I understood that I was witnessing the failure of humans, not God. But in a way, that was the point. I didn’t see these institutions drenched in God’s spirit. Shouldn’t religious organizations, if they were God-inspired and -driven, reflect higher standards than government, corporations and other groups in society? I found an excuse to skip services that Easter. For the next few months, I attended church only sporadically. Then I stopped going altogether.

He kept reporting on the religion beat, covering scandal after scandal. Until finally he couldn’t take it anymore. He had lost his ability to believe in God altogether.

Read the whole thing. Unless you do, and unless you enter into William Lobdell’s story, and imagine yourself having to see and hear the things he saw and heard, nothing you have to say about him matters. Near the end, he interviewed a Catholic Eskimo who kept the faith, despite having been molested by priests as a boy (and going in and out of prison all his life, because of his alcoholism and violent temper). All the boys who had been victims of those priests lost their faith by adulthood — except this one man. Not long after that, covering a case in the Pacific Northwest (a priest impregnated a woman, who sued for child support; she was too poor to afford a lawyer, and lost the case), Lobdell hit the wall:

My soul, for lack of a better term, had lost faith long ago — probably around the time I stopped going to church. My brain, which had been in denial, had finally caught up. Clearly, I saw now that belief in God, no matter how grounded, requires at some point a leap of faith. Either you have the gift of faith or you don’t. It’s not a choice. It can’t be willed into existence. And there’s no faking it if you’re honest about the state of your soul. Sitting in a park across the street from the courthouse, I called my wife on a cellphone. I told her I was putting in for a new beat at the paper.

Yes, faith is a gift. It is a gift that is much stronger with some than with others. Those who have the gift in abundance should work to encourage those who haven’t been so gifted to be stronger with what they have. When I was younger, I assumed that many people who didn’t believe failed to do so in, well, bad faith. That was most of my own agnosticism: I wanted to believe, but I also didn’t want to, because if God exists (the Christian God), then I can’t do anything I want to with my life. I didn’t want to give up that freedom. I told myself that I was just being intellectually honest by withholding commitment to the faith, but the truth was that I didn’t want to be responsible. Eventually my resistance collapsed.

I still believe that many people who are halfway Christians are the kind of people I once was: people who construe all kinds of fake intellectual rationales to hide their own cowardice from themselves.

But I now know what I did not know back then: that there are people who try really hard to believe, but who, for whatever reason, just can’t. I used to react with knee-jerk condemnation of those who say the hypocrisy of religious leaders keeps them away from the faith. I hear the voice of college boys like I once was, looking to Jimmy Swaggart (who was a big deal back in the 1980s, when I was at LSU) as an excuse to justify our agnosticism or atheism. It was cheap, cowardly, and self-serving. I was that guy once upon a time. I imagine that more than a few young Evangelicals who are walking away from the faith, or at least into a form of the faith (progressive Evangelicalism) that is more acceptable to the secular culture, are just as cowardly and self-serving, and hiding this fact from themselves as I once did.

But I also imagine that there are more than a few who have fought hard for their faith in the face of the failure of their leaders and their institutions, and who just can’t do it anymore.

Surrounded by children one day, Jesus said:

“If anyone causes one of these little ones–those who believe in me–to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”

That verse has been cited by Catholics to describe the fate of molester priests. I think it should also be understood to refer to we mature Christians, with regard to our responsibility to those who are young in the faith (though they might well be chronologically older). If a young Christian adult walks into heresy, or even apostasy, that is ultimately their responsibility. But do we who are more mature in the faith have to make it so freaking easy for them to do so?

Over the weekend, I received an e-mail from a young man who was raised conservative Evangelical, but who has walked away from that form of Christian faith. He is now attending one of the older churches, but isn’t sure if he still believes in God. I wrote to ask him if I could post this, but then I realized there’s nothing in here that identifies him. So here it is. In it, he shared with me his theory of what’s going on with Evangelicalism, and at Liberty University:

Underneath all the singing and the chest-thumping among Evangelicals, there is a tremendous amount of existential dread. Unlike Catholicism or Orthodoxy, there’s no liturgy, hardly even any traditional Protestant hymns anymore (thanks Hillsong.) It’s purely the culture around it, with some ideas about the Bible borrowed from Baptists who are themselves being transformed by the culture. Therefore, what Evangelicalism is preserving, much more than a religion, is yesteryear’s way of life. This is why Evangelicals can’t fight battles very well. They seek to defend not only a code of rules and rituals but an intrinsically transient status quo. Because they lack historical consciousness, the older ones confuse midcentury revivalist America with Christianity as a whole. The younger ones, trying with no transcendent values to assimilate to a decadent and nihilistic culture, adopt many of the secular values themselves. Now here’s what I think happened at Liberty. Jerry Falwell being who he was, the donors from the aforementioned group 2 [the reader earlier described these people as “the Jesus Is A Republican crowd” — RD] flocked to him in greater numbers than anywhere else, except maybe Oral Roberts or Bob Jones. Liberty’s cashflow is therefore more dependent on the old people than almost anywhere else. Because this is a generational issue with the old seeking to preserve a dead society, it is impossible to find leaders under the age of 65 or so that have the right cultural memories. This is why they are Trump’s biggest supporters, and they support Falwell Jr. for similar reasons; he will keep Liberty in line, no matter the cost.

I shared that with an Evangelical who is familiar with the Liberty situation, and who replied that this is a very astute observation. I don’t know Evangelicalism; I leave it to you Evangelicals to decide how well that describes you all, and what’s going on within you.

One last thought: I wonder if things would be different with younger Evangelicals and the church, regarding Trump, if their leaders did not embrace Donald Trump as Falwell Jr. has done — without qualification or reservation — and instead supported him as a kind of tragic choice. What if they explained that in their judgment, the situation facing Christians in America is such that they feel compelled to throw their support behind the kind of man they admit they would have rejected in the past? What if they said to the young that life is complicated and tragic, and that we aren’t always offered clear choices between good and evil? To me, that’s a more comprehensible and understandable rationale for supporting Trump than the rah-rah cheerleading that many in the conservative Evangelical leadership have been giving. It wouldn’t convince some of the young tempted to leave in disgust, but who knows? It might. It would take much of the sting out of the charge of hypocrisy.

In 1998, when so many religious conservative leaders thundered against Bill Clinton, nobody imagined a situation in which Donald Trump — of all people! — could conceivably be thought of as the better choice for religious conservatives, because the Democrats would have become so extreme on abortion and LGBT (which is to say, on religious liberty issues)? But that’s where we are as a country. Me, I understand Christians who plan to vote for Trump as the lesser of two evils, and I understand Christians who plan to vote for the Democratic nominee as the lesser of two evils. Who I don’t understand are Christians on either side who offer their votes with unmixed emotion, without any sense of tragedy.

To finish: yes, there are plenty of people who want to leave the faith, or orthodox versions of it, because they want to do whatever they want to do, and believe whatever they want to believe, and want to refuse full responsibility for that choice by blaming it on the corruption of religious leaders and institutions. But there are also people within the conservative churches who tell themselves that people who walk away are only doing it in bad faith. In cases like that, the bad faith rests on the heads of the remainers, whose self-serving rationalizations cause the little ones to stumble.