Earlier today I wrote about an LGBT loyalty oath that physicians are invited to sign “voluntarily” (for now). A reader e-mails to say that the Diversity and Inclusion™ loyalty oath phenomenon is more widespread than many of us think.

Check out this job for a “Sports Information Director” at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, a small branch campus in rural, extreme northern Pennsylvania:

CLASSIFICATION: Communications II WORKING TITLE: Sports Information Director DEPARTMENT: Athletics and Recreational Sports The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is seeking a Sports Information Director. This is a full-time, entry-level, 10-month position. The successful candidate should display ability to coordinate SID duties as illustrated by a strong work ethic, organizational skills, excellent written and computer skills, and the ability to interact professionally within the department, the campus, and all external constituents. Requirements : Bachelor’s degree, master’s preferred, in communication, sports recreation/management or related discipline. Preference will be given to those with two or more years’ experience as an SID. Must be knowledgeable in StatCrew, Presto, InDesign, and web and video-editing software. Must have strong writing skills and be able to work nontraditional hours and travel when necessary. Candidates must include writing samples – at least one game-day release and one feature story. Also include a separate statement describing a history of working with or demonstrating a commitment to addressing issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and/or other issues of underrepresented populations. To apply go to www.join.pitt.edu . Choose Find Positions; Internal Applicants; Current Employees; Location, Bradford. Review of applications will begin immediately. Position open until filled. Women and applicants from traditionally underrepresented populations are strongly encouraged to apply. Individuals with experience in a setting committed to multiculturalism and/or campus diversity are of particular interest. The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled

The reader continues:

Essentially, this is a low-level job ($27k a year) requiring a person to do game-day write-ups for a small-college program, and probably do stuff like publish schedules and manage social media. It’s about as non-ideological as it can get. But look closer. Almost HALF the job description is given over to rigamarole about diversity and allyship. What are they afraid of? That someone will publish a calendar entry that says, “Don’t forget, the Panthers will be taking on their division rivals from Penn State DuBois at the fieldhouse tonight. Wear blue to show your Panther pride! Also, keep in mind that the Catholic Catechism views homosexual activity as fundamentally disordered! Go, Christendom!” Worse, it’s not a yes/no thing where you can say you support a document and be unclear about what it means to support it. It’s an OPEN ENDED question, where they are demanding that you supply your own statement of support. It’s a far more active and aggressive requirement, no? And for a person whose job it is to report basketball scores on the website? Seriously. Look how much is SJW stuff versus “reporting basketball scores” stuff. Right now, males are under-represented at American colleges. How do you think they would react if you said you would focus your attention on addressing that under-representation? After all Pitt Bradford is 54 percent female versus 46 percent male. The state population average is 51-49. Sexism! Similarly, 81 percent of Pennsylvanians identify as white, while only 68 percent of students at Pitt Bradford identify as white. And still, this is how they go about hiring score reporters, who they apparently see as crucial to righting the wrong that women and minorities are not overrepresented enough on campus. Also worth noting: A masters-preferred job in sports information at a state university, requiring two years of experience, will net you about $27k a year, travel and non traditional hours included. Forget the ally stuff: Don’t major in sports management. If you really like sports, be a plumber and watch sports on TV.

By the way, compelling professors to sign “diversity statements” is the new loyalty oath from the McCarthyite Left.