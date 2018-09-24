This is really happening. The New York Times is actually reporting this:

Brett Kavanaugh’s page in his high school yearbook offers a glimpse of the teenage years of the man who is now President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: lots of football, plenty of drinking, parties at the beach. Among the reminiscences about sports and booze is a mysterious entry: “Renate Alumnius.” The word “Renate” appears at least 14 times in Georgetown Preparatory School’s 1983 yearbook, on individuals’ pages and in a group photo of nine football players, including Judge Kavanaugh, who were described as the “Renate Alumni.” It is a reference to Renate Schroeder, then a student at a nearby Catholic girls’ school. Two of Judge Kavanaugh’s classmates say the mentions of Renate were part of the football players’ unsubstantiated boasting about their conquests. “They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate,” said Sean Hagan, a Georgetown Prep student at the time, referring to Judge Kavanaugh and his teammates. “I can’t express how disgusted I am with them, then and now.”

We are actually at the point in this country where whether or not a man was a jerk in high school — not an attempted rapist, but a jerk — is reported by The New York Times as relevant to his qualifications to sit on the US Supreme Court.

There is no depths to which these people will not sink. Brett Kavanaugh sounds like the kind of person I couldn’t stand in high school. But the more unsubstantiated, and increasingly trivial, garbage they throw at him, the more important it is to confirm him.

What allegedly happened to Christine Ford is not trivial, and I think it’s important that she testify. But the idea that Kavanaugh might have gotten drunk and dropped trou at a party with a bunch of fellow drunken college students — that’s trivial. And the idea that insulting verbiage in his high school yearbook commentary tells us anything about his qualifications for the Supreme Court? It beggars belief. This is the world’s No. 1 superpower we’re talking about, but our elites are acting like the faculty of Antioch College.

The left will stop at nothing to destroy this man. Three years ago, a friend who defected in the 1960s from Hungary told me that he and his wife, also a defector, are observing that our public culture reminds them more and more of Hungary at the advent of communism. I asked him to explain what he meant. He told me that the ideologically-driven eagerness to destroy people that the Left identifies as its enemies is the essence of it. He said that they will say anything they need to say, even if it’s untrue, to professionally and personally destroy people.

I wondered in 2015, when he told me that, if he was exaggerating. I don’t doubt it at all now. Not after this.

Tonight I had a business call with someone who lives in one of the bluest parts of America. She mentioned that this Kavanaugh business terrifies her for her sons. The idea that a man could be destroyed because of these accusations infuriates her and makes her afraid. I think that many on the Left are not thinking about the fact that women have daughters, yes, but they also have sons, brothers, and husbands.

UPDATE: Now this:

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js