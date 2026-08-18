Donalds Beats Collins, Fishback, for FL GOP Governor Nom 

Congressman Byron Donalds won the Republican nomination for Florida governor Tuesday. Donalds, who currently represents Florida’s 19th congressional district, had been widely favored to win the GOP primary, especially after securing the endorsement of President Donald Trump earlier this year. He will face Democratic nominee David Jolly in the general election on November 3.

Donalds defeated Jay Collins, Florida’s current lieutenant governor, and James Fishback, an investment firm founder and first-time political candidate. Donalds received around 48 percent of the vote, compared to 25 percent for Collins and 10 percent for Fishback.

The Florida primary had attracted considerable media attention, both because of the state’s outsize political importance and because of the bitterness with which the contest was fought. Fishback’s hard right, insurgent bid was the subject of particular controversy, with his attacks on Donalds drawing accusations of racism (Fishback’s campaign also emphasized immigration restrictionism, criticism of Israel, and opposition to data centers and AI surveillance).

Given Florida’s solidly Republican electorate, Donalds is considered the front-runner against Jolly—an attorney and former congressman—in the general election. The winner will succeed current Governor Ron DeSantis, who is barred by the state’s constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.