DOJ Indicts New York Attorney General

Federal prosecutors say that Letitia James, misrepresented a Virginia property on a 2020 loan application, an indictment she calls "baseless."
State Attorney General Letitia James attends campaign rally
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The American Conservative
Oct 10, 2025 11:33 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday in Virginia on federal charges of bank fraud and false statements related to a 2020 mortgage application.

Department of Justice prosecutors allege James misrepresented the property as a secondary residence to secure more favorable loan terms. The five-page indictment claims that the property was used as a rental investment instead. 

James and her attorneys have denied wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated and “baseless.”

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system,” said James in a video response to the charges. “All because I did my job as the New York state attorney general.”

The indictment marks a new chapter in a long-running legal feud between James and Trump. As New York attorney general, she brought a civil fraud case against the former president and his company, portions of which were later reduced on appeal.

The case was presented to a grand jury by Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who previously worked as a lawyer for Trump. Halligan was installed last month to replace Erik Siebert, who quit after refusing to bring charges against James.

In a DOJ press release, Halligan said, “No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust.”

“The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”

According to the same press release, if convicted, James could face penalties including up to 30 years in prison per count, up to a $1 million fine for each count, and forfeiture. The release notes that actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than their maximum penalties.

