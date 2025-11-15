Document Reveals Plans to Inject Pro-Israel Beliefs into Conservative Media Network Salem Media

A recently disclosed Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing has revealed that Salem Media, one of America’s largest conservative media conglomerates, may have already begun integrating paid-for Israeli government narratives across its extensive network of platforms. The arrangement, formalized through a seven-figure contract, raises significant questions about the intersection of foreign influence on an increasingly fracturing conservative media environment. Salem did not respond to The American Conservative’s request for comment.

In September, the Israeli government retained Salem Media's chief strategy officer, Brad Parscale, to advocate for Israeli interests through a $6 million financial arrangement. The contract filed with the Department of Justice explicitly outlines the “integration of narrative messaging into Salem Media Network properties and aligned distribution channels” as one of its key deliverables.

Salem Media operates 82 radio stations across the United States and manages high-profile websites like Townhall and RedState that serve as influential platforms in shaping conservative discourse. Salem also hosts multiple podcasts featuring prominent voices in the conservative movement. Among those programs are the Charlie Kirk Show, the Dinesh D’Souza Podcast, The Josh Hammer Show, and The Right View with Lara Trump.

According to company data, the network generates 80 million monthly website page views with 37 million monthly app visits. Salem’s newsletter operation reaches 4 million active subscribers, delivering 310 million newsletters every month, and also touts 44 million "fans" on Facebook.

Parscale now serves dual roles: advancing Salem’s business interests while simultaneously working as a registered and compensated foreign agent for Israel. The implications extend to Salem’s roster of prominent commentators, particularly Dinesh D'Souza and Josh Hammer, who have become central figures in an escalating debate within conservative circles about America’s relationship with Israel and role in the Middle East policy more broadly.

D’Souza and Hammer have both positioned themselves firmly as part of the conservative movement’s pro-Israel faction, opposite an American First faction increasingly concerned about Israel’s influence on U.S. foreign and domestic policy. For example, D’Souza took to X last month to challenge what he describes as “anti-Israel pundits,” asserting that “they are NOT the base of MAGA, or of the GOP. We can find room for them in our big tent, but we’re not outliers who require permission from them to be in their tent. By themselves, they are residents of Camp Nowhere.”

Hammer has taken an even more aggressive stance in the debate. Writing in the Daily Mail, he suggested that Israel-critical commentators should be in some way destroyed. “The fox is now comfortably ensconced in the hen house. And unless the fox is neutralized, the victim could be the entire extant GOP coalition itself,” Hammer wrote.

The integration of foreign government messaging into domestic media outlets is not unprecedented, but it typically involves clearly marked advertorials, sponsored content, or explicitly identified partnerships. The language in the FARA document suggests a more subtle approach that could blur the lines between independent editorial judgment and foreign-influenced content.

The filing comes as American public opinion on Israel is souring, with younger conservatives in particular increasingly expressing skepticism about unconditional American support for Israel. The Israeli government has made clear it intends to counter this development. Through $1.5 million monthly payments, the Parscale contract represents a significant investment in putting Israel’s thumb on the scales of pro-Israel sentiment in American conservative circles.

Some advocates of U.S. foreign policy restraint are hitting back against Israeli influence campaigns. Early last month, Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of the pro-restraint Quincy Institute, reported on the so-called “Esther Project,” an effort by the Israeli government to pay social media influencers $7,000 dollars a post to promote the country to the American public.

This week, the Quincy Institute and the liberal watchdog group Public Citizen filed a formal complaint with the Department of Justice over the social media influencers’ failure to register under FARA as agents of a foreign state.

“The Israeli government has a stated interest in promoting its image among the American public through U.S. content creators.” the organizations wrote. The statement continued:

“In a September 26, 2025 meeting at the Israeli Consulate in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the importance of securing public support for Israel in the United States. In light of these facts, we respectfully ask that the Department of Justice require Bridges Partners LLC to amend its FARA filings to publicly disclose the complete names, addresses, and contracts of all influencers paid to perform services on behalf of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Salem Media’s pro-Israel advocacy may be at odds with its business interests. The company is required to disclose risk to their shareholders. Among those risks listed in a recent Salem financial filing is the global economic disruption posed by the war in Gaza:

“Ongoing macroeconomic issues including the military conflict in Ukraine and Israel, increases in consumer prices, inflation, tariffs and interest rates may have a material adverse impact on our business. To the extent that any of these factors interfere with our customers’ advertising and promotional spending, we could experience reductions in revenue growth rates and increasing pressure to contain costs. Reductions in revenue could adversely affect our operating results, financial condition, and results of operations. These uncertainties could materially impact significant accounting estimates related to, but not limited to, allowances for doubtful accounts, impairments, and right-of-use assets. As a result, many of our estimates and assumptions require increased judgment and carry a higher degree of variability and volatility.”

For the time being, it seems Salem has no plans to advocate for an end to the war it’s telling shareholders could impact the company’s bottom line.