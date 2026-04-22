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Congress

Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Resigns 

State of the Union: She was indicted in November 2025 for stealing $5 million from taxpayers.
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Terry Renna/AP Photo
Harrison Berger
Apr 22, 2026 9:10 AM
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Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) resigned Tuesday, hours before a House committee was set to consider a punishment over her ethics violations. 

Cherfilus-McCormick, who was in her third term and had been running for reelection, denounced the ethics committee inquiry as a “witch hunt” that denied her sufficient time to mount a defense.

“I simply cannot stand by and allow my due process rights to be trampled on, and my good name to be tarnished,” she said in a statement. “Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away so that I can devote my time to fighting for my neighbors in Florida’s 20th district.”

Cherfilus-McCormick was charged in November, 2025 with fraudulently obtaining $5 million in Covid relief funds from FEMA for her campaign funds and for personal use. She faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

With her departure, the GOP extends its House majority, to 217–213, plus one independent who caucuses with the GOP. There are now four active vacancies in the lower chamber of Congress. 

Cherfilus-McCormick’s resignation follows the departure of Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on April 14 after they faced ethics investigations and allegations of sexual misconduct, respectively.

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