Dear Fellow Boomers, Rethink Your Support for Israel

The White House and Congress are scheming to send another $6.4 billion worth of armaments to the Israeli war machine. They will have to pretend it is a sale to sneak it through, hiding it in non-appropriation legislation, though American taxpayers will finance the transaction.

Note to members of our geriatric Congress: Before you vote for this package and further enable the genocide in Gaza, think about how you are going to explain your vote to your grandchildren.

All American grandparents, in fact, should reflect on the brutality that the U.S. is enabling in Gaza. Among Americans, conservative Boomers increasingly stand alone in their steadfast support for Israel—and all signs suggest their grandchildren won’t be able to forgive them for it.

Don’t forget, on September 16, 2025 the United Nations Human Rights Commission concluded, after more than a two-year investigation, that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. You will not be able to plausibly pretend you had no way of knowing.

What will you tell your grandchildren? As they grow up, they will be fully aware of the atrocities and suffering of the Gaza Holocaust. They are already aware, more so than you, perhaps. The pro-Israel propaganda machine has lost its grip on your grandchildren's generation.

And if you have young grandchildren, think of the many children their age starving and dying in Gaza.

If you’re unwilling to drop your support for Israel and its genocide in Gaza, then you better prepare for future conversations with the grandkids. Here are some suggested talking points for my fellow Boomers who just can’t quit Israel:

You thought Hamas was stealing all the food aid and getting fat while their fellow Palestinians were starving. As for why you thought this, well, the Israeli government said so.

Israel is our greatest ally. (That story is collapsing faster than a cardboard cabin in a hurricane.)

Somehow you were convinced that the Gazans—armed with small arms, rocks, and hang gliders—were a threat to U.S. national security.

As for those pro-Israel Boomers in Congress, you can add the following:

You needed donations and elite support to be reelected, and you received much better press and more money for being Israel First than America First.

Indeed, not supporting the weapons transfer would have resulted in pro-Israel billionaires spending millions to defeat you in a primary. And you absolutely needed to hold onto power. (Warning: The grandkids might ask what the point of staying in power was—and whether you were as powerful as you thought.)

You were afraid of being called names and threatened.

You really liked the fancy fundraisers in Palm Beach.

If all the above fails, you could fall back on a tried-and-true old chestnut of Christian Zionists:

When you were very young, in Sunday school you heard about some Old Testament passages which allowed one to completely dismiss the teachings of Jesus Christ when it came to slaughtering the enemies of a certain secular government.

Pro tip: Your grandchildren will probably find the power-and-money excuses more credible.

Good luck!