Danish FM Agrees to ‘Joint Working Group’ on Greenland

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen announced Wednesday that the United States, Denmark, and Greenland will create a “high-level working group” to discuss the island’s future. The announcement followed Rasmussen's meeting with American officials on the subject of Greenland earlier in the day.

“The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Rasmussen said in a speech outside of the Danish embassy. He said the group would meet “within a matter of weeks.”

In his statement, Rasmussen emphasized that the U.S. and Denmark have a "fundamental disagreement,” but “agree to disagree” on the matter of Greenland.

“Even though our view on the situation right now around Greenland differs from public statements in [the] U.S., we share the concerns in the long-time perspective, and we want to work closely with [the] U.S,” he said.