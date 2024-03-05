Colorado Crowns Trump

This is a developing story.

The former President Donald Trump continued his march to the Republican presidential nomination with yet another win on March 5 in the Colorado Republican primary.

Trump pulled 62 percent to the runner-up Nikki Haley’s 34 percent, adding another few dozen delegates to his growing collection.

Some Coloradans were concerned that Trump wouldn’t even be on the ballot this Super Tuesday. Just this Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously voted to overturn a Colorado ruling that disqualified the former president from the state’s ballot under the 14th amendment of the U.S. constitution for inciting an insurrection on January 6.

However, despite the uncertainty of the past few weeks, most Coloradans were confident in Trump going into tonight’s primary. Seth Masket, the director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, said, “My impression is the attitude of most Trump supporters is that you know, they think the system is out to get him but they also don’t seriously think he’s in danger of losing the nomination. Basically everyone I’ve spoken to expects Trump to get the nomination.”

President Joe Biden also unsurprisingly won his contest with over 84 percent of the Democratic primary vote.