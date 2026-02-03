Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Clintons to Testify on Epstein Connections for Congress

State of the Union: The political power couple narrowly headed off a vote to be held in contempt of Congress.
President Bill Clinton And Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton In Conversation With David Rubenstein
Joseph Addington
Feb 3, 2026 10:51 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed Monday to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein, reversing months of resistance and averting an imminent vote to hold them in criminal contempt of Congress.

In an email to Rep. James R. Comer of Kentucky, the panel’s Republican chairman, the Clintons’ attorneys said the former president and former secretary of state would appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates and fully comply with the committee’s demands. The House had been expected to vote Wednesday on contempt referrals after some Democrats joined Republicans in recommending the step.

The decision caps a prolonged standoff in which the Clintons rejected the subpoenas as invalid and politically motivated. Comer refused earlier proposals to limit the scope or duration of testimony.

If Bill Clinton testifies, it would be a rare appearance by a former president before Congress. Republicans say the inquiry seeks to examine Epstein’s ties to powerful figures, while Democrats have criticized the inclusion of Hillary Clinton, who says she never met Epstein.

More like this

Commander-in-Tired

Spencer Neale February 3, 2026
Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, President Trump is mortal just like the rest of us.

Heritage in the Arena

Derrick Morgan February 2, 2026
The conservative think tank has often been right when that was a very lonely thing to be.

Somebody’s Got to Build It

Clare Anne Ath February 2, 2026
A new book examines J.D. Vance and the end of libertarian illusions.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today