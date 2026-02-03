Clintons to Testify on Epstein Connections for Congress

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed Monday to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein, reversing months of resistance and averting an imminent vote to hold them in criminal contempt of Congress.

In an email to Rep. James R. Comer of Kentucky, the panel’s Republican chairman, the Clintons’ attorneys said the former president and former secretary of state would appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates and fully comply with the committee’s demands. The House had been expected to vote Wednesday on contempt referrals after some Democrats joined Republicans in recommending the step.

The decision caps a prolonged standoff in which the Clintons rejected the subpoenas as invalid and politically motivated. Comer refused earlier proposals to limit the scope or duration of testimony.

If Bill Clinton testifies, it would be a rare appearance by a former president before Congress. Republicans say the inquiry seeks to examine Epstein’s ties to powerful figures, while Democrats have criticized the inclusion of Hillary Clinton, who says she never met Epstein.