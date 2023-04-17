Clay Vessel

Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning, by Nigel Biggar, William Collins, 651 pages.

In a village in northern India, shortly before the end of the Raj, a British officer walked down the road. It was a hot day, and a native family noticed the officer’s conspicuous perspiration; they invited him in and offered him water. He noticed that, while he was served in a poor clay cup, the family themselves drank from metal cups. After finishing his water, the officer stood wordlessly, crushed the vessel, and resumed his journey.