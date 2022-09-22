fbpx
'Live Not By Lies'

Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia Coercing Parents

Exposed: in-house CHOP training videos teaching staff how to coerce parents into accepting gender transition for their kids
Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia Coercing Parents
Sep 22, 2022 2:55 PM

Years ago, I worked briefly for the Templeton Foundation in Philadelphia, which at the time was run by the (now-deceased) Dr. Jack Templeton, the son of the founder, Sir John Templeton. Jack was a surgeon by training, and one of the world's best pediatric surgeons. I met someone in Philly who, when they found out where I worked, told me that the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was known as "The House that Jack Built," so great was Dr. Templeton's reputation there.

I am glad, I guess, that Dr. Templeton -- a man of God -- is not alive to see what has become of CHOP. The courageous activist Billboard Chris brings the news. Please forgive the threading problem; I don't know how to do this correctly on the new TAC software. You've got to watch these videos. This, parents, is what we are up against:

As Chris points out, these are TRAINING VIDEOS produced by the hospital for the sake of coercing parents into consenting to the gender transition of their children.

Why does it fall to a parent activist like Billboard Chris and Megan Eileen to do the journalism that the Philadelphia Inquirer ought to be doing? Because the Inquirer is not about reporting the news, but managing it.

Y'all, these are brave men and women who are not intimidated by the authorities, or the mob. They're speaking out to save the lives of children. You should too. Put pressure on politicians to shut down these wicked practices! The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia should be ashamed of itself.

