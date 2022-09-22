Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia Coercing Parents

Years ago, I worked briefly for the Templeton Foundation in Philadelphia, which at the time was run by the (now-deceased) Dr. Jack Templeton, the son of the founder, Sir John Templeton. Jack was a surgeon by training, and one of the world's best pediatric surgeons. I met someone in Philly who, when they found out where I worked, told me that the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was known as "The House that Jack Built," so great was Dr. Templeton's reputation there.

I am glad, I guess, that Dr. Templeton -- a man of God -- is not alive to see what has become of CHOP. The courageous activist Billboard Chris brings the news. Please forgive the threading problem; I don't know how to do this correctly on the new TAC software. You've got to watch these videos. This, parents, is what we are up against:

Advertisement

This is incredibly hard to watch. Every parent needs to see this! The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is training staff how to coerce parents to transition their child.pic.twitter.com/5cl5GbvD9p — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2022

The boy in this scenario has an eating disorder and has recently fainted, so all the staff collude how to twist mom’s arm to transition her son. They’re not interested in treating the eating disorder. They just blame gender.pic.twitter.com/posuRGykwa — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2022

The doctor meets with the mom and her boy, using his real name, and asks mom to leave the room. The second mom is gone, the doctor uses a female name, and says the best way to deal with his health is to start a conversation with his mom. This is a cult.pic.twitter.com/OpAkXreRpB — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2022

Now all the staff gang up on the mom, guilt-tripping her into going along with a delusion that her boy is a girl. Shut this gender clinic down!pic.twitter.com/uwLxguZ5p3 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2022

As Chris points out, these are TRAINING VIDEOS produced by the hospital for the sake of coercing parents into consenting to the gender transition of their children.

Why does it fall to a parent activist like Billboard Chris and Megan Eileen to do the journalism that the Philadelphia Inquirer ought to be doing? Because the Inquirer is not about reporting the news, but managing it.

Y'all, these are brave men and women who are not intimidated by the authorities, or the mob. They're speaking out to save the lives of children. You should too. Put pressure on politicians to shut down these wicked practices! The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia should be ashamed of itself.