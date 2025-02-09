CBS Poll: Most Americans Approve of Trump

A majority of U.S. adults—53 percent—approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in his first month back in the White House, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday.

That figure marks an improvement over Trump’s approval ratings at this point in his first term, when Gallup found that 41 percent approved of his performance. By January 2021, as Trump’s first term was ending, his approval had dropped to 34 percent, according to the same pollster.

The CBS News poll, conducted Wednesday through Friday last week, found that young adults were more supportive of Trump than older ones. Fifty-five percent of respondents under 30, and 50 percent of those 65 and older, said they approved of the president.

Some of Trump's policy initiatives polled better than he did. Fifty-nine percent of Americans backed his program to deport illegal aliens and 64 percent approved of sending U.S. troops to the southern border. However, his proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza received little support—just 13 percent called it a “good idea,” 47 percent called it a “bad idea,” and 40 percent were unsure.

Seventy percent of respondents said Trump is doing what he promised in the campaign.