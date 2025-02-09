fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

CBS Poll: Most Americans Approve of Trump

State of the Union: Seventy percent of U.S. adults said the president is doing what he promised in the campaign.
President Trump Holds Two Campaign Rallies In Florida
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Feb 9, 2025 7:49 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

A majority of U.S. adults—53 percent—approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in his first month back in the White House, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday. 

That figure marks an improvement over Trump’s approval ratings at this point in his first term, when Gallup found that 41 percent approved of his performance. By January 2021, as Trump’s first term was ending, his approval had dropped to 34 percent, according to the same pollster. 

The CBS News poll, conducted Wednesday through Friday last week, found that young adults were more supportive of Trump than older ones. Fifty-five percent of respondents under 30, and 50 percent of those 65 and older, said they approved of the president.

Some of Trump's policy initiatives polled better than he did. Fifty-nine percent of Americans backed his program to deport illegal aliens and 64 percent approved of sending U.S. troops to the southern border. However, his proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza received little support—just 13 percent called it a “good idea,” 47 percent called it a “bad idea,” and 40 percent were unsure.

Seventy percent of respondents said Trump is doing what he promised in the campaign.

More like this

Trump’s Apparent Gaza Scheme Endangers His Entire Legacy

Hunter DeRensis February 9, 2025
The plan outlined at the press conference would be a betrayal of America First principles, as well as a costly mistake.

The Death of USAID Heralds the End of Nation-Building

Phillip Linderman February 9, 2025
Conservatives in government have long watched in exasperation as the agency thumbed its nose at the U.S. national interest.

Biden Is a Showbiz Goldmine

Peter Tonguette February 9, 2025
Would you not pay any amount of money to see the former president host the Oscars?
Advertisement
Advertisement