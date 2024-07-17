Burgum Praises Trump’s Commitment to Energy Independence

At the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) expressed his confidence that Donald Trump will make America energy dominant again.

“Biden’s war on energy hurts every American,” the former presidential candidate said. “Biden’s green agenda feels like it was written by China, Russia, and Iran.”

“Four more years of Joe will usher America into Biden brownouts and blackouts,” he declared.

“Energy dominance will be the big stick that President Trump will carry,” he continued. “Instead of buying energy from our enemies, we will be selling energy to our allies under a second Trump administration.”

“President Trump champions innovation over regulation,” Burgum said. “He’ll let all of you keep driving your gas-powered cars.”