BREAKING: U.S. Bombs Iranian Nuclear Facilities

This is a developing story.

The U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, President Donald Trump announced Saturday evening in a post on Truth Social:

[BLOCK]We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.[/BLOCK]

Details on the strikes have not yet been released.