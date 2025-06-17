BREAKING: Trump Threatens Ayatollah, Calls for ‘Unconditional Surrender’

This is a developing story.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Israel–Iran War Tuesday with language suggesting that the U.S. may be contemplating involvement in the conflict.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social account, the president stated,“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran… Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.” He also made threatening remarks concerning Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader:

We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.

Just one minute later, Trump made a post that read only “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The president raised alarms last night by rushing back to the U.S. from the G-7 Summit and requesting that the National Security Council be prepared to meet in the Situation Room immediately upon his arrival.

Vice President J.D. Vance seemed to confirm that Trump is contemplating American involvement in the Israeli air campaign against Iran’s nuclear program. In a post on X, Vance said, “[Trump] may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy. But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue.”

Israel has pressed for American involvement in the operation because it lacks the bunker-busting bombs necessary to destroy Iran’s deeply-buried Fordow nuclear enrichment facility. Only repeated strikes by the American GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, carried by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, is capable of reaching the facility, which is buried some 260 feet beneath the surface.

American officials told reporters that Trump would meet with national defense staff Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to join Israel in the campaign. According to reports from Israel, Netanyahu and other Israeli leadership believe the U.S. will begin bombing targets in Iran within a few days.