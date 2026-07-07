BREAKING: Trump Strikes Iran Following Hormuz Attacks

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. military announced Tuesday evening it was “launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran” in retaliation for “Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Posted to X at 5:15 PM Eastern Time, the announcement said the Iranian attacks were “unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Minutes later, Trey Yingst of Fox News reported that “U.S. forces are currently striking southwestern Iran.” Axios reported, citing a U.S. official, that the targets included "air-defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch sites and port facilities." The same official said these strikes were four or five times more powerful than previous U.S. strikes ten days ago.

Within hours of the U.S. strikes being announced, reports emerged of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. Around the same time, at 9:44 PM, the U.S. military said on X that it had completed its strikes, having hit over 80 targets.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last month laid the groundwork for fully reopening the strait, which Iran effectively closed shortly after the war began. The MOU says Iran will work with Oman to define the future administration of the waterway. Iran has demanded that transiting vessels coordinate with the Islamic Republic and in recent days has struck tankers in the strait near the Omani coastline.

Earlier Tuesday, the White House reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil sales that it had lifted as part of the MOU. Iran called the move a violation of the agreement and insists it has a right under the MOU to manage traffic through the sea passage.