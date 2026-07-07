Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Foreign Affairs

BREAKING: Trump Strikes Iran Following Hormuz Attacks

State of the Union: The White House earlier reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil.
National Army Day March In Tehran As Ceasefire With US Continues
(Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Jul 7, 2026 6:10 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. military announced Tuesday evening it was “launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran” in retaliation for “Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Posted to X at 5:15 PM Eastern Time, the announcement said the Iranian attacks were “unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Minutes later, Trey Yingst of Fox News reported that “U.S. forces are currently striking southwestern Iran.” Axios reported, citing a U.S. official, that the targets included "air-defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch sites and port facilities." The same official said these strikes were four or five times more powerful than previous U.S. strikes ten days ago.

Within hours of the U.S. strikes being announced, reports emerged of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. Around the same time, at 9:44 PM, the U.S. military said on X that it had completed its strikes, having hit over 80 targets.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed last month laid the groundwork for fully reopening the strait, which Iran effectively closed shortly after the war began. The MOU says Iran will work with Oman to define the future administration of the waterway. Iran has demanded that transiting vessels coordinate with the Islamic Republic and in recent days has struck tankers in the strait near the Omani coastline. 

Earlier Tuesday, the White House reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil sales that it had lifted as part of the MOU. Iran called the move a violation of the agreement and insists it has a right under the MOU to manage traffic through the sea passage.

More like this

Marine Le Pen Announces Bid for French Presidency

Joseph Addington Today, 5:19 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Her decision comes after a verdict in a long-running embezzlement case.

European Rearmament Is a Trap

Luke Nicastro July 7, 2026
The United States should pursue a pullback no matter how much Europe spends on defense.

Israel’s Opportunistic Recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Eldar Mamedov July 7, 2026
It looks like a calculated move to isolate Turkey.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today