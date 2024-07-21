Politics
BREAKING: Biden Ends Reelection Bid, Endorses Harris
State of the Union: The announcement follows a four-week pressure campaign from Democratic insiders.
President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday afternoon announcing that he will no longer continue his reelection campaign.
The decision followed a pressure campaign from Democratic insiders following a poor June 27 debate performance and subsequent brutal polling, including a survey published today that found the former President Donald Trump winning every district in the swing state of Michigan, including Detroit.
In a subsequent post on X, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination.