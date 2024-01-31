fbpx
Bolton Pens New Trump Campaign Ad

Per Bolton, here is a serious chance peace might break out in a second Trump term.
John,Bolton,National,Security,Advisor,To,The,United,States,During
(paparazzza/Shutterstock)
Jan 31, 2024 5:30 PM

The apparently immortal John Bolton, warhawk diplomat extraordinaire, has written a new forward to The Room Where It Happened, his 2020 Trump-era memoir, to go in its paperback edition. He says (surprise!) that a second Trump term will be even worse than the first, which was characterized by no new wars, a booming economy, and a string of social conservative victories in the courts. His main concerns: detentes with China, Russia, and North Korea.

With condemnations like these, who needs endorsements?

Comments

