Biden Floats Proposal to End Israel–Hamas War

On Friday, President Biden announced a peace plan to end the ongoing hostilities in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The plan, which the Israelis have already green-lit, has three stages. During the first six-week stage, Hamas will release its wounded, female, and elderly hostages in exchange for Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israel will also withdraw from the populated parts of Gaza, and Gazans will be allowed to return to their homes in all areas of Gaza.

In the second stage, Hamas will release all remaining hostages while Israel withdraws entirely from Gaza. From this point on, the ceasefire would become permanent.

In the third phase, Gaza would be rebuilt according to a “major reconstruction plan.” The details of this plan were not mentioned, but, as the U.S. gives aid to both Israel and Palestine, including in the form of a failed $320 million pier, it is a good bet that American taxpayers will end up footing the bill for this endeavor.

According to Biden, the peace plan has been sent to Hamas via Qatar. As of writing, Hamas had yet to respond to the proposal. During the speech, Biden also commented on the Trump verdict, opining that it is “reckless” and “dangerous” for Trump to assert that the verdict was rigged, adding that “our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years.” The president’s son, Hunter, will be in court Monday to face trial on federal firearms charges.