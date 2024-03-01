Biden and Mayorkas Have Blood on Their Hands

Last Wednesday morning, Laken Riley went out for a jog at a lake on the campus of the University of Georgia.

She never came home. The police found her body brutally beaten and disposed of in the woods. The autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head. The University of Georgia police said it was a “crime of opportunity.” In other words, this was essentially random violence and could have been anyone’s daughter. Laken Riley was just 22 years old. She studied at the University of Georgia until last spring, when she had enrolled in a nearby nursing school. She was a daughter, a friend, a sorority sister, and a student with a promising future.

This tragedy became national news when police arrested and charged Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela, with Laken Riley’s murder. Ibarra illegally crossed the southern border into El Paso in September 2022, was arrested and then released by Customs and Border Protection, and subsequently put on a bus to New York.

Laken’s murder was far from Ibarra’s first offense. In September 2023, Ibarra was arrested in New York City and charged with “acting in a manner to injure a child under 17” and for driving without a license. Specifically, Ibarra was accused of endangering a 5-year-old child, and yet was released with minimal consequences. Because New York is a sanctuary city, illegal aliens who commit crimes are not turned over to ICE when their jail time is up.

So, my question is: What are Georgia’s Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff doing to secure the border? The Senate is supposed to be considering the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas this week. Are Georgia’s senators going to vote to remove Secretary Mayorkas or let Laken Riley’s murder be in vain?

If Laken Riley were my daughter, Secretary Mayorkas would have to go into hiding. I would never let him forget her name or that his inaction led to her death. We cannot possibly understand what the Riley family is going through right now. But for the open-borders-at-all-costs crowd, she’s just collateral damage. Laken Riley is just another sacrifice on the altar of woke ideology.

Tragically, there have been countless victims of illegal immigrants from coast to coast. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Texas, a 16-year-old girl named Lizbeth Medina was killed in her own bedroom. A grand jury indicted an illegal alien in the case. He is charged with breaking into her home and then beating her and stabbing her to death.

This week, an illegal alien was arrested in Louisiana for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. In my state of Alabama, Albertville police just arrested two illegal aliens for alleged child exploitation. About 30 minutes from the U.S. Senate in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police arrested an illegal alien who shot a 2-year-old during a drug dispute.

The list goes on and on. The mainstream media wants you to believe that the illegal immigrants invading our borders are all women and children, but this is a blatant lie. The majority of illegals crossing our border are working-age men. We have no idea who these people are—but we do know some are criminals, gang members, terrorists, and drug traffickers with the explicit intent to harm Americans.

Joe Biden made his second visit ever to the southern border this week after 50 years in politics. When Biden visited El Paso last January, Border Patrol cleared the streets of the illegal immigrant camps so as to not inconvenience the President. Biden didn’t go to a single Border Patrol station or speak with illegal immigrants. He simply did his photo-op and left.

Apparently, the purpose of this week’s PR stunt was for Biden to ask for more asylum officers. Adding more asylum officers will do nothing to fix the problem. Joe Biden has issued 94 executive orders to make it easier for illegal aliens to come to America. In fact, one of Biden’s executive orders let asylum officers give out asylum at the border without having to wait for a hearing.

Under President Trump, we had the most secure border in history. We don’t have to think too far back to remember policies that worked. We should be building the wall, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy, and enforcing our existing laws. Joe Biden has the exact same laws on the books that President Trump had. Yet, the difference is night and day.

Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas have blood on their hands for every single American murdered by an illegal alien. They need to do their jobs and secure our border before more innocent Americans are killed.