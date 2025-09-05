Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Economy

August Jobs Report Weaker Than Expected

State of the Union: The White House blamed the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates.
President Trump Departs Washington For NATO Summit
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Jude Russo
Sep 5, 2025 1:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

A softer than expected August jobs report roiled markets Friday. 

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added only 22,000 jobs last month, and unemployment ticked up from 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent.

The manufacturing sector continued to show particular weakness, losing 12,000 jobs last month.

President Donald Trump blamed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a social media post, repeating his argument that Powell should lower the Fed’s benchmark interest rates.

Critics of the president’s economic policies blamed tariffs for raising costs and depressing economic activity.

More like this

Trump’s Economic Triumph?

W. James Antle III August 6, 2025
The tariff-induced death of the American economy has been overstated, but challenges remain.

Trump Demands Fed Chair Powell Resign

Jude Russo August 2, 2025 - 2:11 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The administration is dismayed at Powell’s refusal to cut interest rates despite signs of a coming economic downturn.

U.S. Job Gains Slow Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Andrew Day August 1, 2025 - 11:49 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The economy added only 73,000 jobs in July.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today