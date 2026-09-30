Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

Consumer Confidence Dips to Lowest Level Since 2014

State of the Union: High energy prices have worsened economic pessimism.
Gasoline,Prices,:,Gas,Price,Sign,With,A,Humorous,Slant.
Andrew Day
Sep 30, 2026 11:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Consumer confidence fell in September amid worsening concerns about high energy costs and general inflation, according to a monthly survey by The Conference Board published Tuesday.

“The Consumer Confidence Index deteriorated notably in September, following two prior months of softening,” said Dana Peterson, the nonprofit’s chief economist. “Over the next six months, consumers expected both business conditions and the labor market to weaken.”

The index declined by 6.7 points to 81.9, the lowest level in a dozen years. In 2014, consumer confidence was still rebounding after the 2008 financial crisis.

Oil prices have spiked as a result of the Iran War, with average prices at the pump rising from $2.98 per gallon to over $4.40 as of Wednesday. The rise in energy prices has contributed to higher overall inflation. Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in August, according to the Consumer Price Index, above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent.

The University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers—another respected measure of Americans’ economic sentiments—also found that consumers grew more pessimistic in September.

More like this

As Bessent Muscles Bank of Japan, the Fed and European Central Bank Set Their Own Courses

David Brady September 25, 2026
Inflation concerns and central bank responses have prompted evasive action from the Treasury secretary.

The UK’s Energy Woes Can’t Be Blamed on Gas

Jon Zobenica September 16, 2026
The pursuit of net zero has inexorably raised the cost of UK electricity—for which, naturally, fossil-fuel price spikes are getting all the blame.

Musk and Altman Join Amodei’s Summons for AI Slowdown

Andrew Day September 12, 2026 - 3:46 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Dario Amodei of Anthropic wrote an essay warning of the technology’s risks.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today